The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, reiterated today (Wednesday) his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Arab countries, affirming that the continuation of these attacks is "a strategic mistake that deepens the Iranian-Arab rift."



Aboul Gheit stated in press remarks published on the "X" platform that the Iranian attacks "are not only a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, but they also constitute an aggression against the principles of good neighborliness, creating an unprecedented state of hostility between Iran and its Arab neighbors," warning that the attacks launched by Tehran "are creating a deep rift between Iran and this neighborhood that will leave a profound impact in the days to come."



He added: "No one diminishes the horrors of the war that Iran is facing, but at the same time, there is no justification that can be deemed acceptable for its targeting of neighboring Arab countries with the aim of dragging them into a war that is not theirs, especially since several Arab countries have worked tirelessly to avoid the occurrence of this catastrophic war."



Aboul Gheit emphasized that what is happening is "a grave Iranian strategic mistake that I hope they will rectify and stop their attacks immediately," warning of the dangers of escalating the conflict.



The Secretary-General of the Arab League said: "It is extremely dangerous for the current confrontation to be expanded and for these conditions to continue without a swift correction from Iran; they must awaken and rectify the situation with all the targeted countries before it is too late."