جدد الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إدانته للهجمات الإيرانية على دول عربية، مؤكداً أن استمرار هذه الهجمات «خطأ إستراتيجي يعمّق الشرخ الإيراني العربي».
وقال أبو الغيط في تصريحات صحفية، نشرها على منصة «إكس»، إن الهجمات الإيرانية «ليست فقط انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، لكنها اعتداء على مبادئ حسن الجوار، وتخلق حالة غير مسبوقة من العداوة بين إيران ودول الجوار العربي»، محذراً من أن الهجمات التي تشنها طهران «تحدث شرخاً عميقاً بين إيران وهذا الجوار سيترك أثراً عميقاً في مستقبل الأيام».
وأضاف: «لا أحد يقلل من ويلات الحرب التي تواجهها إيران، ولكن لا يوجد في الوقت ذاته أي تبرير يمكن أن يكون مقبولاً لقيامها باستهداف دول عربية جارة بهدف جرها إلى حرب ليست حربها، خصوصاً وأن عدداً من الدول العربية عملت بلا كلل من أجل تجنب وقوع هذه الحرب الكارثية».
وأكد أبو الغيط أن ما يجري «خطأ إيراني إستراتيجي بالغ أتمنى أن يتداركوه وأن يوقفوا هجماتهم فوراً»، محذراً من خطورة توسيع الصراع.
وقال الأمين العام للجامعة العربية: «من الخطورة بمكان أن يتم توسيع الصدام الحالي وأن تستمر تلك الأوضاع دون تصحيح سريع من جانب إيران، لا بد أن يستفيقوا ويصححوا الوضع مع جميع الدول المستهدفة قبل فوات الأوان».
