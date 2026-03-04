The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced today (Wednesday) a complete power outage in all provinces.



The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported the ministry's statement confirming that "the electrical system has completely shut down across all provinces of Iraq," explaining that efforts are underway to investigate the direct causes and work on restoring the power stations.



For his part, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity clarified that the power outage in Iraq resulted from a sudden drop in gas supplies that feed the Rumaila gas power generation station in Basra, noting that efforts are ongoing to restore electricity across the country, amid rising tensions in the region due to the ongoing Israeli-American war on Iran for the fifth consecutive day.