أعلنت وزارة الكهرباء العراقية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، انقطاع التيار الكهربائي بشكل كامل في جميع المحافظات.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع) عن بيان الوزارة تأكيده أن «المنظومة الكهربائية انطفأت بشكل تام في عموم محافظات العراق»، موضحاً أنه يجري تدقيق ومعرفة الأسباب المباشرة والعمل على إعادة المحطات للعمل.


بدوره، أوضح متحدث باسم وزارة الكهرباء، أن انقطاع الكهرباء في العراق نجم عن انخفاض مفاجئ في إمدادات الغاز التي تغذي محطة الرميلة لتوليد الطاقة بالغاز في البصرة، مبيناً أن العمل جارٍ لإعادة التيار الكهربائي في أنحاء البلاد، وسط تصاعد التوتر في المنطقة نتيجة تواصل الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية على إيران لليوم الخامس على التوالي.