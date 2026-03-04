أعلنت وزارة الكهرباء العراقية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، انقطاع التيار الكهربائي بشكل كامل في جميع المحافظات.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع) عن بيان الوزارة تأكيده أن «المنظومة الكهربائية انطفأت بشكل تام في عموم محافظات العراق»، موضحاً أنه يجري تدقيق ومعرفة الأسباب المباشرة والعمل على إعادة المحطات للعمل.
بدوره، أوضح متحدث باسم وزارة الكهرباء، أن انقطاع الكهرباء في العراق نجم عن انخفاض مفاجئ في إمدادات الغاز التي تغذي محطة الرميلة لتوليد الطاقة بالغاز في البصرة، مبيناً أن العمل جارٍ لإعادة التيار الكهربائي في أنحاء البلاد، وسط تصاعد التوتر في المنطقة نتيجة تواصل الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية على إيران لليوم الخامس على التوالي.
The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced today (Wednesday) a complete power outage in all provinces.
The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported the ministry's statement confirming that "the electrical system has completely shut down across all provinces of Iraq," explaining that efforts are underway to investigate the direct causes and work on restoring the power stations.
For his part, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity clarified that the power outage in Iraq resulted from a sudden drop in gas supplies that feed the Rumaila gas power generation station in Basra, noting that efforts are ongoing to restore electricity across the country, amid rising tensions in the region due to the ongoing Israeli-American war on Iran for the fifth consecutive day.