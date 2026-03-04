Al Hilal player, Hamad Al-Yami, underwent a successful surgery on his knee injury, following the injury he sustained recently that kept him from participating with the team. The surgery was performed this morning in Finland by the specialist doctor Lassi Leimpinen, with close and continuous monitoring from the club's medical staff, who oversaw all procedures related to the case from the moment of injury until the surgical intervention.



The surgery was successful, thank God, and the player will undergo a pre-planned therapeutic and rehabilitation program aimed at preparing him for a gradual return to team training after completing the recovery phases, according to the timeline that the medical staff will determine based on his response to treatment, with his return expected after 6 months.



Al-Yami had sustained the injury in the (patella) during Al Hilal's match against Al Taawoun, in the postponed tenth round of the Roshan Saudi League, where he was unable to complete the match and left affected by the injury, before medical examinations confirmed the need for surgical intervention to ensure full recovery and a safe return to the pitch.



The technical and medical staff at Al Hilal hope that the rehabilitation program will proceed as planned, given the player's importance among the team's options for the upcoming competitions.