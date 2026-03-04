أجرى لاعب فريق الهلال، حمد اليامي، عملية جراحية ناجحة على موضع إصابته في الركبة، وذلك بعد الإصابة التي تعرّض لها مؤخرًا وأبعدته عن المشاركة مع الفريق، وأُجريت العملية صباح اليوم في فنلندا على يد الطبيب المختص لاسي ليمبينين، وسط متابعة دقيقة ومستمرة من الجهاز الطبي بالنادي، الذي أشرف على كافة الإجراءات المتعلقة بالحالة منذ لحظة الإصابة وحتى إجراء التدخل الجراحي.


وتكللت العملية – ولله الحمد – بالنجاح، على أن يخضع اللاعب خلال الفترة القادمة لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي مُعد مسبقًا، يهدف إلى تجهيزه للعودة التدريجية إلى التدريبات الجماعية بعد اكتمال مراحل التعافي، وفق الجدول الزمني الذي سيحدده الجهاز الطبي بناءً على استجابته للعلاج، إذ متوقع عودته بعد 6 أشهر.


وكان اليامي قد تعرّض للإصابة في (الرّضفة) خلال مواجهة الهلال أمام التعاون، ضمن الجولة العاشرة (المؤجلة) من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، حيث لم يتمكن من استكمال اللقاء وخرج متأثرًا بالإصابة، قبل أن تُثبت الفحوصات الطبية حاجته إلى تدخل جراحي لضمان تعافٍ كامل وعودة آمنة إلى الملاعب.


ويأمل الجهازان الفني والطبي في الهلال أن يسير برنامج التأهيل وفق المخطط له، في ظل أهمية اللاعب ضمن خيارات الفريق خلال الاستحقاقات القادمة.