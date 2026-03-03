قفزت أسعار الغاز في أوروبا بأكثر من 30% خلال تعاملات اليوم، على خلفية حرب إيران، لتبلغ جملة الارتفاعات نحو 70% في يومين، بعد إعلان وقف قطر صادرات الغاز الطبيعي بسبب هجمات إيران في مضيق هرمز.
وارتفعت أسعار عقد «تي تي إف» الهولندي للغاز الطبيعي الذي يعد مرجعياً في أوروبا بأكثر من 33% بعدما ارتفعت حوالى 40% أمس، عقب توقف قطر عن إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال إثر هجمات إيرانية على منشآت للطاقة لديها.
وأعلنت شركة قطر للطاقة أمس، تعليق إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال والمنتجات المرتبطة به بسبب هجمات عسكرية استهدفت منشآت في رأس لفان ومسيعيد.
تكلفة الشحن
وفي وقت سابق أفادت وزارة الدفاع القطرية بأن طائرتين إيرانيتين مسيّرتين هاجمتا خزان مياه في محطة مسيعيد لتوليد الطاقة ومنشأة تابعة لشركة قطر للطاقة في رأس لفان.
وفي سياق متصل ارتفعت أسعار الشحن اليومية لناقلات الغاز الطبيعي المسال LNG بأكثر من 40% يوم أمس، مع اتساع رقعة الصراع عقب الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران.
وبحسب «بلومبيرغ»، يطالب مالكو السفن ووسطاء الشحن بأكثر من 200 ألف دولار يومياً لاستئجار ناقلات الغاز الطبيعي المسال في حوض الأطلسي، أي نحو ضعف المستويات التي كانت سائدة قبل أقل من 24 ساعة.
Gas prices in Europe jumped by more than 30% during today's trading, amid the Iran war, bringing the total increase to about 70% in two days, following Qatar's announcement to halt natural gas exports due to Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
The prices of the Dutch TTF natural gas contract, which is a benchmark in Europe, rose by more than 33% after a nearly 40% increase yesterday, following Qatar's cessation of liquefied natural gas production due to Iranian attacks on its energy facilities.
QatarEnergy announced yesterday the suspension of liquefied natural gas production and related products due to military attacks targeting facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.
Shipping Costs
Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported that two Iranian drones attacked a water reservoir at the Mesaieed power generation station and a facility belonging to QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan.
In a related context, daily shipping prices for LNG carriers rose by more than 40% yesterday, as the scope of the conflict widened following American and Israeli strikes on Iran.
According to Bloomberg, shipowners and shipping brokers are demanding more than $200,000 per day to charter LNG carriers in the Atlantic basin, nearly double the levels that prevailed less than 24 hours ago.