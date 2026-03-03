Gas prices in Europe jumped by more than 30% during today's trading, amid the Iran war, bringing the total increase to about 70% in two days, following Qatar's announcement to halt natural gas exports due to Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.



The prices of the Dutch TTF natural gas contract, which is a benchmark in Europe, rose by more than 33% after a nearly 40% increase yesterday, following Qatar's cessation of liquefied natural gas production due to Iranian attacks on its energy facilities.



QatarEnergy announced yesterday the suspension of liquefied natural gas production and related products due to military attacks targeting facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.



Shipping Costs



Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported that two Iranian drones attacked a water reservoir at the Mesaieed power generation station and a facility belonging to QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan.



In a related context, daily shipping prices for LNG carriers rose by more than 40% yesterday, as the scope of the conflict widened following American and Israeli strikes on Iran.



According to Bloomberg, shipowners and shipping brokers are demanding more than $200,000 per day to charter LNG carriers in the Atlantic basin, nearly double the levels that prevailed less than 24 hours ago.