قفزت أسعار الغاز في أوروبا بأكثر من 30% خلال تعاملات اليوم، على خلفية حرب إيران، لتبلغ جملة الارتفاعات نحو 70% في يومين، بعد إعلان وقف قطر صادرات الغاز الطبيعي بسبب هجمات إيران في مضيق هرمز.


وارتفعت أسعار عقد «تي تي إف» الهولندي للغاز الطبيعي الذي يعد مرجعياً في أوروبا بأكثر من 33% بعدما ارتفعت حوالى 40% أمس، عقب توقف قطر عن إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال إثر هجمات إيرانية على منشآت للطاقة لديها.


وأعلنت شركة قطر للطاقة أمس، تعليق إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال والمنتجات المرتبطة به بسبب هجمات عسكرية استهدفت منشآت في رأس لفان ومسيعيد.


تكلفة الشحن


وفي وقت سابق أفادت وزارة الدفاع القطرية بأن طائرتين إيرانيتين مسيّرتين هاجمتا خزان مياه في محطة مسيعيد لتوليد الطاقة ومنشأة تابعة لشركة قطر للطاقة في رأس لفان.


وفي سياق متصل ارتفعت أسعار الشحن اليومية لناقلات الغاز الطبيعي المسال LNG بأكثر من 40% يوم أمس، مع اتساع رقعة الصراع عقب الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران.


وبحسب «بلومبيرغ»، يطالب مالكو السفن ووسطاء الشحن بأكثر من 200 ألف دولار يومياً لاستئجار ناقلات الغاز الطبيعي المسال في حوض الأطلسي، أي نحو ضعف المستويات التي كانت سائدة قبل أقل من 24 ساعة.