أعلن صندوق النقد الدولي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أنه يراقب عن كثب التطورات الجيوسياسية المتلاحقة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مشيراً إلى رصد بوادر اضطرابات في حركة التجارة والنشاط الاقتصادي الإقليمي، وموضحًا أنه من السابق لأوانه تقييم الأثر الاقتصادي على المنطقة أو على مستوى العالم.


وأوضح الصندوق في بيان رسمي أن التوترات الراهنة بدأت تنعكس فعلياً على الأسواق العالمية من خلال الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الطاقة وزيادة التقلبات في الأسواق المالية، ما يضع الاقتصاد العالمي أمام تحديات جديدة، بحسب وكالات إعلامية غربية.


وشدد على أن حجم الضرر الاقتصادي المتوقع سيتوقف بشكل أساسي على عاملين حاسمين: «نطاق اتساع الصراع» و«المدة الزمنية» التي سيستغرقها، قبل الوصول إلى حالة من الاستقرار.