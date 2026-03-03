The International Monetary Fund announced today (Tuesday) that it is closely monitoring the ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East, noting signs of disruptions in trade flows and regional economic activity, and clarifying that it is too early to assess the economic impact on the region or globally.



The Fund explained in an official statement that the current tensions have already begun to reflect on global markets through a sharp rise in energy prices and increased volatility in financial markets, which presents new challenges for the global economy, according to Western media outlets.



It emphasized that the expected scale of economic damage will primarily depend on two critical factors: the "scope of the conflict" and the "duration" it will take before reaching a state of stability.