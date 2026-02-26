كشفت النشرة الإحصائية الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي لشهر يناير 2026، ارتفاع الأرباح المجمعة للبنوك العاملة بالسعودية قبل الزكاة والضرائب خلال شهر يناير 2026م، إلى 8.53 مليار ريال، وبنسبة 4.8% مقارنة بأرباح قدرها 8.14 مليار ريال خلال نفس الشهر من عام 2025.
وفيما يخص الميزانية المجمعة للبنوك، سجلت موجودات البنوك العاملة في السعودية ارتفاعاً بنسبة قاربت 10% خلال شهر يناير، لتصل إلى نحو 5.021 مليار ريال.
9 % زيادة للودائع
وارتفع إجمالي الودائع في البنوك بنسبة قاربت 9% ليصل إلى 2.972.9 مليار ريال بنهاية شهر يناير الماضي، كما ارتفعت القروض المقدمة من البنوك في السعودية للقطاع الخاص، بنسبة 9.6% لتصل إلى نحو 3.177.5 مليار ريال بنهاية يناير الماضي.
يذكر أن الأرباح المجمعة تشمل نتائج البنوك المدرجة في سوق الأسهم السعودية، وفروع البنوك الأجنبية العاملة في المملكة.
The monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank for January 2026 revealed an increase in the aggregated profits of banks operating in Saudi Arabia before zakat and taxes during January 2026 to 8.53 billion riyals, an increase of 4.8% compared to profits of 8.14 billion riyals during the same month in 2025.
Regarding the aggregated balance sheet of banks, the assets of banks operating in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of nearly 10% during January, reaching approximately 5.021 billion riyals.
9% Increase in Deposits
The total deposits in banks increased by nearly 9% to reach 2,972.9 billion riyals by the end of January, while loans provided by banks in Saudi Arabia to the private sector increased by 9.6% to reach approximately 3,177.5 billion riyals by the end of January.
It is worth mentioning that the aggregated profits include the results of banks listed on the Saudi stock market and branches of foreign banks operating in the Kingdom.