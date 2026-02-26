كشفت النشرة الإحصائية الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي لشهر يناير 2026، ارتفاع الأرباح المجمعة للبنوك العاملة بالسعودية قبل الزكاة والضرائب خلال شهر يناير 2026م، إلى 8.53 مليار ريال، وبنسبة 4.8% مقارنة بأرباح قدرها 8.14 مليار ريال خلال نفس الشهر من عام 2025.


وفيما يخص الميزانية المجمعة للبنوك، سجلت موجودات البنوك العاملة في السعودية ارتفاعاً بنسبة قاربت 10% خلال شهر يناير، لتصل إلى نحو 5.021 مليار ريال.


9 % زيادة للودائع


وارتفع إجمالي الودائع في البنوك بنسبة قاربت 9% ليصل إلى 2.972.9 مليار ريال بنهاية شهر يناير الماضي، كما ارتفعت القروض المقدمة من البنوك في السعودية للقطاع الخاص، بنسبة 9.6% لتصل إلى نحو 3.177.5 مليار ريال بنهاية يناير الماضي.


يذكر أن الأرباح المجمعة تشمل نتائج البنوك المدرجة في سوق الأسهم السعودية، وفروع البنوك الأجنبية العاملة في المملكة.