The monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank for January 2026 revealed an increase in the aggregated profits of banks operating in Saudi Arabia before zakat and taxes during January 2026 to 8.53 billion riyals, an increase of 4.8% compared to profits of 8.14 billion riyals during the same month in 2025.



Regarding the aggregated balance sheet of banks, the assets of banks operating in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of nearly 10% during January, reaching approximately 5.021 billion riyals.



9% Increase in Deposits



The total deposits in banks increased by nearly 9% to reach 2,972.9 billion riyals by the end of January, while loans provided by banks in Saudi Arabia to the private sector increased by 9.6% to reach approximately 3,177.5 billion riyals by the end of January.



It is worth mentioning that the aggregated profits include the results of banks listed on the Saudi stock market and branches of foreign banks operating in the Kingdom.