سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.70 للشراء، 12.74 للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.66 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.66 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.7 جنيه للشراء 12.74 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.69 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع.


ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.40 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك البركة 12.64 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.66 جنيه للشراء، 12.75 جنيه للبيع.

تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 12.67 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك المركزي المصري 12.72 للشراء، 12.76 للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.67 جنيه للشراء.


12.74 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.7 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.69 جنيه للشراء، 12.74 جنيه للبيع.