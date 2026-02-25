The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.70 for buying and 12.74 for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.66 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it is 12.66 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.



At Alexandria Bank, it is 12.7 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.



At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.69 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.



At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.40 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.



At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.64 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.66 EGP for buying and 12.75 EGP for selling.

Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the National Bank of Egypt was 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling, and at the Central Bank of Egypt, it was 12.72 for buying and 12.76 for selling.



At Banque Misr, it was 12.67 EGP for buying.



12.74 EGP for selling.



At Alexandria Bank, it was 12.7 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.



At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.69 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.