تحولت أسعار النفط للارتفاع خلال تعاملات اليوم، مع استعداد الولايات المتحدة وإيران لعقد جولة ثالثة من المحادثات النووية، فضلاً عن حالة عدم اليقين التجاري عقب قرار المحكمة العليا الأمريكية.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم شهر أبريل القادم بنسبة طفيفة بلغت 0.1% إلى 71.81 دولار للبرميل.


ارتفاع 5 %


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم أبريل بنحو 0.15% إلى 66.58 دولار للبرميل، وذلك بعدما دفعت المخاوف المتزايدة من احتمال نشوب صراع عسكري بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، خام «برنت» إلى الارتفاع بأكثر من 5% الأسبوع الماضي، مسجلاً أعلى مستوى منذ يوليو 2025 عند 72.34 دولار.