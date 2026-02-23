Oil prices turned upward during today's trading, as the United States and Iran prepare for a third round of nuclear talks, in addition to the uncertainty in trade following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.



Brent crude futures for April delivery rose slightly by 0.1% to $71.81 per barrel.



Increase of 5%



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April increased by about 0.15% to $66.58 per barrel, after rising concerns about the potential for military conflict between the United States and Iran pushed Brent crude up more than 5% last week, reaching its highest level since July 2025 at $72.34.