The Human Resources Development Fund confirmed that the "Fursa" platform - one of the services of the "Tis'ah A'shar" program - has recorded since its launch a value of opportunities and contracts exceeding 5 billion riyals, achieving remarkable accomplishments during the year 2025, where the value of the contracted opportunities and projects implemented by small and medium enterprises through the platform exceeded 2.6 billion riyals, with a growth rate reaching 122% compared to the year 2024.



The fund explained that this performance enhances the position of the "Fursa" platform as one of the most prominent national platforms specialized in the competition and procurement sector, noting that November 2025 witnessed the largest leap in the platform's history; as the value of contracts exceeded 800 million riyals, the highest figure recorded since its launch.



Central Role



This accelerated growth reflects the central role that the platform plays in enabling small and medium enterprises to access quality opportunities offered by major entities in both the public and private sectors, contributing to enhancing competitiveness and raising the level of transparency in the procurement system.



The number of registered suppliers on the platform has exceeded 38,000 suppliers, a clear indication of the widening base of beneficiaries and the increasing reliance on the "Fursa" platform as a trusted channel to connect suppliers with major entities.



The fund pointed out that the results achieved during the year 2025 were the fruit of continuous development of digital services, facilitating the journey of users from suppliers and buyers, and enhancing the reliability of the platform as an effective tool for managing procurement and competition processes, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



Technical Capabilities



The fund noted that the "Fursa" platform will continue in 2026 to enhance its technical and operational capabilities; aiming to provide a more efficient user experience and encourage more entities and suppliers to benefit from the available opportunities.



It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom's Vision 2030 has set an ambitious goal to raise the contribution of small and medium enterprises to the GDP to 35% by 2030, through developing the business environment, providing financing facilities, and enhancing the legislative and economic support system.