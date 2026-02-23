أكد صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية أن منصة «فرصة» -إحدى خدمات برنامج «تسعة أعشار»- سجلت منذ إطلاقها قيمة فرص وتعميدات تجاوزت 5 مليارات ريال، محققةً إنجازات لافتة خلال عام 2025، حيث بلغت قيمة الفرص المعمّدة والمشاريع التي نفذتها المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة عبر المنصة أكثر من 2.6 مليار ريال، بنسبة نمو وصلت إلى 122% مقارنة بعام 2024م.


وأوضح الصندوق أن هذا الأداء يعزز مكانة منصة «فرصة» كإحدى أبرز المنصات الوطنية المتخصصة في قطاع المنافسات والمشتريات، مشيرًا إلى أن شهر نوفمبر 2025 شهد أكبر قفزة في تاريخ المنصة؛ إذ تجاوزت قيمة التعميدات 800 مليون ريال، وهو أعلى رقم يتم تسجيله منذ إطلاقها.


دور محوري


ويعكس هذا النمو المتسارع الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به المنصة في تمكين المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة من الوصول إلى فرص نوعية تطرحها الجهات الكبرى في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، بما يسهم في تعزيز التنافسية ورفع مستوى الشفافية في منظومة المشتريات.


وبلغ عدد الموردين المسجلين في المنصة أكثر من 38 ألف مورد، في مؤشر واضح على اتساع قاعدة المستفيدين، وزيادة الاعتماد على منصة «فرصة» كقناة موثوقة للربط بين الموردين والجهات الكبرى.


وأشار الصندوق إلى أن النتائج المحققة خلال عام 2025 جاءت ثمرة للتطوير المستمر للخدمات الرقمية، وتسهيل رحلة المستخدمين من الموردين والمشترين، وتعزيز موثوقية المنصة كأداة فعّالة لإدارة عمليات التوريد والمنافسات، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


قدرات تقنية


ونوه الصندوق إلى أن منصة «فرصة» ستواصل خلال عام 2026 تعزيز قدراتها التقنية والتشغيلية؛ بهدف تقديم تجربة استخدام أكثر كفاءة، وتحفيز المزيد من الجهات والموردين على الاستفادة من الفرص المتاحة.


يُذكر أن رؤية المملكة 2030 وضعت هدفًا طموحًا لرفع مساهمة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى 35% بحلول عام 2030، وذلك عبر تنمية بيئة الأعمال، وتوفير التسهيلات التمويلية، وتطوير منظومة الدعم التشريعي والاقتصادي.