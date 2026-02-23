كشف تقرير لوكالة «بلومبيرغ» الأمريكية، أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أصدرت تراخيص لخمس شركات نفط غربية للعمل في فنزويلا، في خطوة تهدف إلى دعم قطاع النفط وإنعاش اقتصاد البلاد المتأثر منذ سنوات بالعقوبات والانكماش النفطي.


تحويل العائدات


وبحسب التقرير، ألزمت الإدارة الشركات بتحويل المدفوعات والعائدات المالية عبر حسابات تحت سيطرة الولايات المتحدة.


ورغم وفرة الاحتياطيات النفطية والغازية في فنزويلا، لا تزال الشركات حذرة، فبعض الشركات نتتظر استرداد مستحقاتها من عمليات التأميم السابقة.