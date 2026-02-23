A report by the American agency "Bloomberg" revealed that the administration of President Donald Trump issued licenses for five Western oil companies to operate in Venezuela, in a move aimed at supporting the oil sector and reviving the country's economy, which has been affected for years by sanctions and oil contraction.



Revenue Conversion



According to the report, the administration required companies to convert payments and financial revenues through accounts under the control of the United States.



Despite the abundance of oil and gas reserves in Venezuela, companies remain cautious, as some are waiting to recover their dues from previous nationalization operations.