افتتاح مسجد الثريا في وجهة سدايم بمحافظة جدة

NHC has opened the "Al-Thuraya" Mosque in the Sadaim destination in Jeddah, in the presence of destination clients and several visitors, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life and provide integrated community facilities within its urban destinations.

The Al-Thuraya Mosque is one of the prominent landmarks in the Sadaim destination, designed in a style inspired by Hijazi architectural patterns, reflecting the cultural identity of the region and adding a touch of authenticity to the urban design.



The mosque includes prayer halls for men and women, green spaces, as well as ablution facilities, with the men's prayer hall measuring 476 square meters and the women's prayer hall 126 square meters, while the mosque's capacity reaches 664 worshippers.

The project aims to serve the visitors of the Exhibition Village, becoming a nucleus for a comprehensive system of facilities that contribute to creating a balanced urban environment, combining religious, social aspects, and quality of life, in line with NHC's vision of developing sustainable urban destinations that meet the needs of residents according to the highest standards.



The destination witnessed an organization for an open family day that included recreational activities in the first completed sections of the Green Path gardens, which will extend in the future to a length of 8 kilometers upon the project's full completion, alongside the performance of the Maghrib and Isha prayers led by one of the well-known imams in Jeddah, in an atmosphere that reflects the spiritual and social dimension of the project and enhances community cohesion within the destination.



It is worth mentioning that the "Sadaim" destination spans a total area of over 3.8 million square meters, providing more than 9,000 housing units that vary between villas, apartments, and townhouses. It features architectural designs inspired by the analysis of Hijazi identity to create a climatic environment that ensures comfort and luxury for more than 45,000 residents, and is strategically located east of the Lakes City, near the Red Sea beach and many key services and important future projects.