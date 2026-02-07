افتتحت NHC مسجد «الثريا» في وجهة سدايم بمحافظة جدة، بحضور عملاء الوجهة وعدد من الزوار، في إطار جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز جودة الحياة وتوفير المرافق المجتمعية المتكاملة داخل وجهاتها العمرانية.

ويُعد مسجد الثريا أحد المعالم البارزة في وجهة سدايم، وقد صُمم بأسلوب مستوحى من النمط المعماري الحجازي، بما يجسد الهوية الثقافية للمنطقة ويضفي طابعاً من الأصالة على التصميم العمراني.
افتتاح مسجد الثريا في وجهة سدايم بمحافظة جدة

ويضم المسجد مصليات للرجال والنساء، ومسطحات خضراء، إلى جانب مرافق الوضوء، إذ تبلغ مساحة مصلى الرجال 476 متراً مربعاً، ومصلى النساء 126 متراً مربعاً، فيما تصل الطاقة الاستيعابية للمسجد إلى 664 مصلّياً.

ويهدف المشروع إلى خدمة زوار قرية العرض، ليكون نواة لمنظومة متكاملة من المرافق التي تسهم في تهيئة بيئة عمرانية متوازنة، تجمع بين الجوانب الدينية، والاجتماعية، وجودة الحياة، بما ينسجم مع رؤية NHC في تطوير وجهات حضرية مستدامة تلبي احتياجات السكّان وفق أعلى المعايير.
افتتاح مسجد الثريا في وجهة سدايم بمحافظة جدة

وشهدت الوجهة تنظيماً ليوم عائلي مفتوح تضمن فعاليات ترفيهية في أول الأجزاء المنجزة من حدائق المسار الأخضر الذي سيمتد مستقبلاً بطول 8 كيلومترات مع انتهاء كامل المشروع، إلى جانب أداء صلاتي المغرب والعشاء بإمامة أحد الأئمة المعروفين في محافظة جدة، في أجواء تعكس البعد الروحي والاجتماعي للمشروع، وتعزز الترابط المجتمعي داخل الوجهة.
افتتاح مسجد الثريا في وجهة سدايم بمحافظة جدة

يذكر أن وجهة «سدايم» تمتد على مساحة إجمالية تتجاوز 3.8 مليون متر مربع، وتوفّر أكثر من 9 آلاف وحدة سكنية تتنوع ما بين فلل وشقق وتاون هاوس. وتتميّز بتصاميم معمارية مستوحاة من تحليل الهوية الحجازية لبناء بيئة مناخية تحقق الراحة والرفاهية لأكثر من 45 ألف نسمة، كما تقع في موقع إستراتيجي شرق مدينة البحيرات وبالقرب من شاطئ البحر الأحمر والعديد من الخدمات الرئيسة والمشاريع المستقبلية المهمة.