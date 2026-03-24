أعلنت الرئاسة الإيرانية تعيين محمد باقر ذو القدر أميناً عاماً جديداً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني خلفاً لعلي لاريجاني.

وأعلن رئيس مكتب العلاقات العامة بالرئاسة الإيرانية، اليوم الثلاثاء، محمد مهدي طبطبائي، تعيين محمد باقر ذو القدر أميناً عاماً جديداً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي في الجمهورية الإسلامية بموجب مرسوم رئاسي، وبموافقة المرشد الأعلى.

وكانت السلطات الإيرانية أكدت مقتل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني السابق علي لاريجاني، في 17 مارس، في هجوم إسرائيليأمريكي.

من هو ذو القدر ؟

ولد ذو القدر عام 1954، في مدينة فسا، وهو مدرج في قائمة العقوبات، بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 1747، بسبب تورطه في البرنامج النووي وبرنامج صناعة الصواريخ اللذين يتبناهما نظام الملالي.

قاد في عام 1978 إحدى اللجان الثورية في نظام الملالي، كان مسؤولًا عن تدريب قوات حرس نظام الملالي، خلال الحرب الإيرانية – العراقية الخيانية، تولى قيادة مقر (رمضان) خارج الحدود إبان الحرب الإيرانية – العراقية الخيانية. ترأس الأركان المشتركة لقوات حرس نظام الملالي، لمدة 8 سنوات بعد الحرب (في عهد أكبر هاشمي رفسنجاني).

تولى منصب نائب القائد العام لقوات حرس نظام الملالي، لمدة 8 سنوات، وعمل مساعدا ووكيل قائد قوات حرس نظام الملالي. تولى منصب المساعد السابق لرئيس الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة لشؤون الباسيج، والمساعد الأمني لقائد الشرطة بوزارة الداخلية، في حكومة محمود أحمدي نجاد، في ديسمبر 2007.

عمل مساعدا لوزير الحماية الاجتماعية ومنع حدوث الجريمة بالسلطة القضائية، خلال الفترة الزمنية الممتدة من 2012 حتى 2020.

عين أمينًا لمجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام في 19 سبتمبر 2021، بموجب أمر أصدره صادق لاريجاني وبموافقة المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي، بعد استقالة محسن رضائي.