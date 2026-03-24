With the approval of Iranian Supreme Leader Mohsen Khamenei, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr was appointed today, Tuesday, as the Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, succeeding Ali Larijani, who was assassinated by Israel in the war that has entered its fourth week, according to what the Tasnim news agency reported from the Iranian presidency.

Zolqadr was born in 1954 in the city of Fasa, and he is listed on the sanctions list under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1747 due to his involvement in the nuclear program and missile manufacturing program adopted by the mullahs' regime.

In 1978, he led one of the revolutionary committees in the mullahs' regime and was responsible for training the forces of the mullahs' regime during the treacherous Iran-Iraq war. He took command of the (Ramadan) headquarters outside the borders during the Iran-Iraq war. He headed the joint staff of the mullahs' regime's armed forces for 8 years after the war (during the era of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani).

He held the position of Deputy Commander of the mullahs' regime's armed forces for 8 years and served as an assistant and deputy commander of the mullahs' regime's armed forces. He served as the former assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces for Basij Affairs and the security assistant to the police chief at the Ministry of Interior during Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's government in December 2007.

He worked as an assistant to the Minister of Social Protection and Crime Prevention in the judiciary from 2012 to 2020.

He was appointed Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council on September 19, 2021, by an order issued by Sadeq Larijani and with the approval of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, following the resignation of Mohsen Rezaei.