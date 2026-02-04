سجلت أسعار شحن ناقلات النفط من الشرق الأوسط إلى الصين أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من شهرين، مع تصاعد التوترات المرتبطة بإيران وتزامنها مع شح في المعروض من السفن؛ ما أدى إلى ارتفاع حاد في تكاليف النقل.
وبحسب بيانات بورصة «Baltic»، فإن العائدات اليومية للناقلة ارتفعت إلى نحو 126 ألف دولار يومياً، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ أواخر شهر نوفمبر الماضي، وبزيادة تقارب أربعة أضعاف منذ بداية العام الحالي.
وشهدت الأسعار قفزة إضافية بنسبة 62% أخيراً، مع تصاعد المخاوف من احتمال عمل عسكري تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران.
تداولات الأسعار
وعلى صعيد تداولات الأسعار، بلغت أسعار عقود خام «برنت» تسوية أبريل 67.33 دولار للبرميل، فيما ارتفعت عقود خام «غرب تكساس الوسيط» تسليم مارس القادم بنسبة 0.1% لتتداول بسعر 63.28 دولار للبرميل.
في غضون ذلك، أفاد «معهد البترول الأمريكي» بأن مخزونات الخام في الولايات المتحدة تراجعت بـ11.1 مليون برميل الأسبوع الماضي، وهو ما سيكون أكبر سحب منذ يونيو الماضي في حال تأكدت البيانات الرسمية المنتظر صدورها في وقت لاحق.
Shipping rates for oil tankers from the Middle East to China have recorded their highest levels in over two months, amid rising tensions related to Iran coinciding with a shortage of available ships; leading to a sharp increase in transportation costs.
According to data from the "Baltic" exchange, daily earnings for tankers have risen to about $126,000 per day, the highest level since late November, and an increase of nearly four times since the beginning of this year.
Prices have seen an additional jump of 62% recently, with growing concerns over the possibility of a U.S.-led military action against Iran.
Price Trading
In terms of price trading, Brent crude contracts for April delivery reached $67.33 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for March delivery rose by 0.1% to trade at $63.28 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the "American Petroleum Institute" reported that crude inventories in the United States fell by 11.1 million barrels last week, which would be the largest draw since June if the official data, expected to be released later, confirms this.