Shipping rates for oil tankers from the Middle East to China have recorded their highest levels in over two months, amid rising tensions related to Iran coinciding with a shortage of available ships; leading to a sharp increase in transportation costs.



According to data from the "Baltic" exchange, daily earnings for tankers have risen to about $126,000 per day, the highest level since late November, and an increase of nearly four times since the beginning of this year.



Prices have seen an additional jump of 62% recently, with growing concerns over the possibility of a U.S.-led military action against Iran.



Price Trading



In terms of price trading, Brent crude contracts for April delivery reached $67.33 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for March delivery rose by 0.1% to trade at $63.28 per barrel.



Meanwhile, the "American Petroleum Institute" reported that crude inventories in the United States fell by 11.1 million barrels last week, which would be the largest draw since June if the official data, expected to be released later, confirms this.