سجلت أسعار شحن ناقلات النفط من الشرق الأوسط إلى الصين أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من شهرين، مع تصاعد التوترات المرتبطة بإيران وتزامنها مع شح في المعروض من السفن؛ ما أدى إلى ارتفاع حاد في تكاليف النقل.


وبحسب بيانات بورصة «Baltic»، فإن العائدات اليومية للناقلة ارتفعت إلى نحو 126 ألف دولار يومياً، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ أواخر شهر نوفمبر الماضي، وبزيادة تقارب أربعة أضعاف منذ بداية العام الحالي.


وشهدت الأسعار قفزة إضافية بنسبة 62% أخيراً، مع تصاعد المخاوف من احتمال عمل عسكري تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران.


تداولات الأسعار


وعلى صعيد تداولات الأسعار، بلغت أسعار عقود خام «برنت» تسوية أبريل 67.33 دولار للبرميل، فيما ارتفعت عقود خام «غرب تكساس الوسيط» تسليم مارس القادم بنسبة 0.1% لتتداول بسعر 63.28 دولار للبرميل.


في غضون ذلك، أفاد «معهد البترول الأمريكي» بأن مخزونات الخام في الولايات المتحدة تراجعت بـ11.1 مليون برميل الأسبوع الماضي، وهو ما سيكون أكبر سحب منذ يونيو الماضي في حال تأكدت البيانات الرسمية المنتظر صدورها في وقت لاحق.