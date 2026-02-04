كشفت سورية آلية التعامل مع الليرة السورية القديمة بعد استبدالها، مؤكدة أن عمليات الاستلام والفرز والإتلاف تتم تحت إشراف مباشر من الجهاز المركزي للرقابة المالية، وبمراحل دقيقة تضمن سلامة الإجراءات وحماية المال العام.


وأوضح الجهاز أن العملة القديمة تُستلم عبر فروع المصارف في المحافظات، قبل نقلها إلى مراكز مخصصة لإتلافها، وذلك ضمن إجراءات رقابية مشددة تهدف إلى تعزيز الثقة بالسياسات النقدية المتبعة.

وقال الوكيل المشرف على رقابة القطاع الاقتصادي في الجهاز المركزي للرقابة المالية محمد غفير: «إن الجهاز يمارس دوره القانوني في متابعة عمليات استلام وإتلاف العملة القديمة، والتأكد من التزام الجهات المعنية بالإجراءات القانونية المعتمدة، بما يحقق أعلى درجات الشفافية ويمنع أي هدر أو إساءة للمال العام»، بحسب وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا).

التنسيق مع البنك المركزي

وأضاف غفير أن عمليات الاستلام والإتلاف تتم بالتنسيق الكامل مع مصرف سورية المركزي والجهات المختصة في جميع مراحلها، بما يسهم في حماية الاستقرار النقدي وتعزيز الثقة بالإجراءات المالية المتخذة.


وتندرج عمليات استبدال وإتلاف العملة القديمة ضمن السياسات النقدية الهادفة إلى تحديث الكتلة النقدية، ورفع كفاءة التداول، وضمان سلامة النظام المالي في البلاد.