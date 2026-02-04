Syria has revealed the mechanism for dealing with the old Syrian pound after its replacement, confirming that the processes of receipt, sorting, and destruction are conducted under the direct supervision of the Central Financial Control Authority, with precise stages that ensure the integrity of the procedures and protect public funds.



The authority clarified that the old currency is received through bank branches in the provinces before being transferred to designated centers for destruction, all within strict regulatory procedures aimed at enhancing confidence in the monetary policies being implemented.

The supervisor of economic sector oversight at the Central Financial Control Authority, Mohammad Ghafir, stated: "The authority exercises its legal role in monitoring the processes of receiving and destroying the old currency, ensuring that the relevant parties adhere to the approved legal procedures, achieving the highest levels of transparency and preventing any waste or misuse of public funds," according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Coordination with the Central Bank

Ghafir added that the processes of receipt and destruction are carried out in full coordination with the Central Bank of Syria and the relevant authorities at all stages, contributing to the protection of monetary stability and enhancing confidence in the financial measures taken.



The processes of replacing and destroying the old currency fall within the monetary policies aimed at modernizing the money supply, increasing the efficiency of circulation, and ensuring the safety of the financial system in the country.