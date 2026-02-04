كشفت سورية آلية التعامل مع الليرة السورية القديمة بعد استبدالها، مؤكدة أن عمليات الاستلام والفرز والإتلاف تتم تحت إشراف مباشر من الجهاز المركزي للرقابة المالية، وبمراحل دقيقة تضمن سلامة الإجراءات وحماية المال العام.
وأوضح الجهاز أن العملة القديمة تُستلم عبر فروع المصارف في المحافظات، قبل نقلها إلى مراكز مخصصة لإتلافها، وذلك ضمن إجراءات رقابية مشددة تهدف إلى تعزيز الثقة بالسياسات النقدية المتبعة.
وقال الوكيل المشرف على رقابة القطاع الاقتصادي في الجهاز المركزي للرقابة المالية محمد غفير: «إن الجهاز يمارس دوره القانوني في متابعة عمليات استلام وإتلاف العملة القديمة، والتأكد من التزام الجهات المعنية بالإجراءات القانونية المعتمدة، بما يحقق أعلى درجات الشفافية ويمنع أي هدر أو إساءة للمال العام»، بحسب وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا).
التنسيق مع البنك المركزي
وأضاف غفير أن عمليات الاستلام والإتلاف تتم بالتنسيق الكامل مع مصرف سورية المركزي والجهات المختصة في جميع مراحلها، بما يسهم في حماية الاستقرار النقدي وتعزيز الثقة بالإجراءات المالية المتخذة.
وتندرج عمليات استبدال وإتلاف العملة القديمة ضمن السياسات النقدية الهادفة إلى تحديث الكتلة النقدية، ورفع كفاءة التداول، وضمان سلامة النظام المالي في البلاد.
Syria has revealed the mechanism for dealing with the old Syrian pound after its replacement, confirming that the processes of receipt, sorting, and destruction are conducted under the direct supervision of the Central Financial Control Authority, with precise stages that ensure the integrity of the procedures and protect public funds.
The authority clarified that the old currency is received through bank branches in the provinces before being transferred to designated centers for destruction, all within strict regulatory procedures aimed at enhancing confidence in the monetary policies being implemented.
The supervisor of economic sector oversight at the Central Financial Control Authority, Mohammad Ghafir, stated: "The authority exercises its legal role in monitoring the processes of receiving and destroying the old currency, ensuring that the relevant parties adhere to the approved legal procedures, achieving the highest levels of transparency and preventing any waste or misuse of public funds," according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).
Coordination with the Central Bank
Ghafir added that the processes of receipt and destruction are carried out in full coordination with the Central Bank of Syria and the relevant authorities at all stages, contributing to the protection of monetary stability and enhancing confidence in the financial measures taken.
The processes of replacing and destroying the old currency fall within the monetary policies aimed at modernizing the money supply, increasing the efficiency of circulation, and ensuring the safety of the financial system in the country.