ردّت الفنانة التونسية هند صبري على الجدل المثار حول تشابه قصة مسلسلها الجديد «مناعة» المقرر عرضه في رمضان 2026، وفيلم «الباطنية» للفنانة المصرية نادية الجندي.
مناعة مختلف
ونفت هند، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، هذا التشابه، مؤكدة إن مسلسلها الرمضاني «مناعة» يقدم قصة مختلفة كليّاً، والحقبة الزمنية هي العامل المشترك فقط، ولا يمكن مقارنته بفيلم «الباطنية» لـ نادية الجندي.
وبشأن دورها شخصية تاجرة مخدرات، أوضحت أن دورها مليء بالتحديات، وتعرض عبر الأحداث العواقب التي تنتظرها، لافتة أن العمل مستوحى من الواقع وليس قضية حقيقية، والغرض منه التسلية والإثارة للجمهور.
تفاصيل العمل
ويتكون المسلسل من 15 حلقة فقط، قصة عباس أبوالحسن ومن إخراج حسين المنباوي، ويجمع كلاً من رياض الخولي، مها نصار، خالد سليم، أحمد خالد صالح، محمد أنور، كريم قاسم، أحمد الشامي، هدى الإتربي، أحمد حبشي إلى جانب عدد من ضيوف الشرف.
العودة بعد غياب
ويشهد هذا العمل عودة هند صبري لدراما رمضان بعد غياب 4 سنوات، إذ كان آخر ظهور لها من خلال مسلسل «هجمة مرتدة»، في رمضان 2021 مع أحمد عز.
Tunisian artist Hend Sabry responded to the controversy surrounding the similarities between the story of her new series "Immunity," set to air in Ramadan 2026, and the film "Al-Batiniya" starring Egyptian artist Nadia El Gendy.
Immunity is Different
Hend denied this similarity in television statements, confirming that her Ramadan series "Immunity" presents a completely different story, with the time period being the only common factor, and it cannot be compared to Nadia El Gendy's film "Al-Batiniya."
Regarding her role as a drug dealer, she explained that her character is filled with challenges and that the events showcase the consequences she faces, noting that the work is inspired by reality but is not based on a true story, and its purpose is to entertain and thrill the audience.
Details of the Work
The series consists of only 15 episodes, based on the story by Abbas Abul Hassan and directed by Hussein Al-Munbawi, featuring a cast that includes Riad El Khouli, Maha Nassar, Khaled Selim, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Mohamed Anwar, Karim Qassem, Ahmed El Shami, Huda El Itrebi, Ahmed Habashi, along with several guest stars.
Return After Absence
This work marks Hend Sabry's return to Ramadan drama after a 4-year absence, as her last appearance was in the series "Hagma Mortada" during Ramadan 2021 alongside Ahmed Ezz.