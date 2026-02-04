ردّت الفنانة التونسية هند صبري على الجدل المثار حول تشابه قصة مسلسلها الجديد «مناعة» المقرر عرضه في رمضان 2026، وفيلم «الباطنية» للفنانة المصرية نادية الجندي.

مناعة مختلف

ونفت هند، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، هذا التشابه، مؤكدة إن مسلسلها الرمضاني «مناعة» يقدم قصة مختلفة كليّاً، والحقبة الزمنية هي العامل المشترك فقط، ولا يمكن مقارنته بفيلم «الباطنية» لـ نادية الجندي.

وبشأن دورها شخصية تاجرة مخدرات، أوضحت أن دورها مليء بالتحديات، وتعرض عبر الأحداث العواقب التي تنتظرها، لافتة أن العمل مستوحى من الواقع وليس قضية حقيقية، والغرض منه التسلية والإثارة للجمهور.

تفاصيل العمل

ويتكون المسلسل من 15 حلقة فقط، قصة عباس أبوالحسن ومن إخراج حسين المنباوي، ويجمع كلاً من رياض الخولي، مها نصار، خالد سليم، أحمد خالد صالح، محمد أنور، كريم قاسم، أحمد الشامي، هدى الإتربي، أحمد حبشي إلى جانب عدد من ضيوف الشرف.

العودة بعد غياب

ويشهد هذا العمل عودة هند صبري لدراما رمضان بعد غياب 4 سنوات، إذ كان آخر ظهور لها من خلال مسلسل «هجمة مرتدة»، في رمضان 2021 مع أحمد عز.