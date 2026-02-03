The Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum kicked off today in Riyadh, with the attendance and participation of officials, private sector leaders, and companies from both countries; aiming to enhance economic and investment cooperation across various sectors, discuss areas of collaboration in fields of mutual interest between the two countries, and explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom.



The forum's activities include presentations on investment in both countries, and discussion sessions on several topics aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in different areas.



The forum will also feature bilateral meetings between private sector representatives from both sides to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership and to review the available investment opportunities in both countries.



The summit will address the economic relations between the two countries, and the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum will be held on the sidelines of the visit.



Attracting 390 Companies



The trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Turkey recorded 6.3 billion dollars from January to September 2025.



The Kingdom has attracted 390 Turkish companies to invest in the Saudi market, and Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed 10 agreements in various investment fields during the business forum.



It is worth noting that Riyadh and Ankara signed an agreement in 2016 to establish the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, aimed at developing relations between the two countries in the political, economic, defense, and security fields.