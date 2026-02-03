انطلقت اليوم فعاليات منتدى الاستثمار السعودي - التركي في الرياض، بحضور ومشاركة المسؤولين وقادة القطاع الخاص والشركات من البلدين؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري في مختلف القطاعات، ومناقشة أوجه التعاون في المجالات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين، واستكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية في المملكة.


وتتضمن أعمال المنتدى عروضاً حول الاستثمار في البلدين، وجلسات نقاش حول عدد من الموضوعات التي تهدف إلى تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في مجالات مختلفة.


وستتخلل المنتدى اجتماعات ثنائية بين ممثلي القطاع الخاص من الجانبين لبحث فرص التعاون والشراكة والاطلاع على الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة في البلدين.


وستبحث القمة العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين وسيُعقد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي التركي على هامش الزيارة.


استقطاب 390 شركة


وسجل التبادل التجاري بين السعودية وتركيا 6.3 مليار دولار بالفترة من يناير إلى سبتمبر 2025.


واستقطبت المملكة 390 شركة تركية للاستثمار في السوق السعودية، كما وقعت السعودية وتركيا 10 اتفاقيات في عدد من المجالات الاستثمارية خلال ملتقى الأعمال.


يُذكر أن الرياض وأنقرة وقعتا في العام 2016 اتفاقية لإنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي - التركي، بهدف تطوير العلاقات بين البلدين في المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والدفاعية والأمنية.