Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih confirmed that Turkish direct investments in the Kingdom have exceeded two billion dollars, concentrated in the manufacturing and real estate sectors, along with several other activities, indicating that the Saudi and Turkish economies are characterized by integration rather than competition. He explained, during the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum in Riyadh today (Tuesday), that the number of active Turkish companies operating in Saudi Arabia reached 1,473 by the end of 2025.



Al-Falih noted that the volume of trade between the two countries has reached 8 billion dollars, achieving a growth rate of 14% within one year, reflecting the strength of economic and trade relations between the two sides. He pointed out that Saudi Arabia and Turkey together represent about 50% of the region's GDP, emphasizing that the Kingdom offers promising and easy investment opportunities in various sectors through pathways that include privatization and public-private partnerships, in addition to attracting more than 700 multinational companies that have established their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.



For his part, Turkish Trade Minister Omar Polat confirmed that Turkish contractors have implemented more than 330 projects in Saudi Arabia, with a total value exceeding 32 billion dollars, noting that Ankara and Riyadh aim to raise the volume of bilateral trade to 30 billion dollars in the medium term. He explained that the Turkish economy has continued to achieve stable growth over the past years despite global challenges, which has enhanced its attractiveness for foreign investments.



Polat pointed to the importance of Saudi Arabia as a key economic partner for Turkey, especially in the fields of energy and renewable energy, emphasizing the wide opportunities to launch new strategic projects that enhance the economic partnership between the two countries in the upcoming phase.