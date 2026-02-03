أكد وزير الاستثمار السعودي خالد الفالح أن الاستثمارات التركية المباشرة في المملكة تجاوزت ملياري دولار، تركزت في قطاعات التصنيع والعقارات وعدد من الأنشطة الأخرى، مبينًا أن الاقتصادين السعودي والتركي يتسمان بالتكامل أكثر من التنافس. وأوضح، خلال منتدى الاستثمار السعودي التركي في الرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن عدد الشركات التركية النشطة العاملة في السعودية بلغ 1473 شركة بنهاية عام 2025.


وأشار الفالح أن حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين وصل إلى 8 مليارات دولار، محققًا نموًا بنسبة 14% خلال عام واحد، ما يعكس متانة العلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية بين الجانبين. ولفت إلى أن السعودية وتركيا تمثلان معًا نحو 50% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للمنطقة، مؤكدًا أن المملكة توفر فرصًا استثمارية واعدة وسهلة في قطاعات متعددة عبر مسارات تشمل التخصيص والشراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص، إضافة إلى استقطاب أكثر من 700 شركة عالمية متعددة الجنسيات اتخذت من السعودية مقرات إقليمية لها.


من جهته، أكد وزير التجارة التركي عمر بولات أن المقاولين الأتراك نفذوا أكثر من 330 مشروعًا في السعودية، تجاوزت قيمتها 32 مليار دولار، مشيرًا إلى أن أنقرة والرياض تستهدفان رفع حجم التجارة البينية إلى 30 مليار دولار على المدى المتوسط. وأوضح أن الاقتصاد التركي واصل تحقيق نمو مستقر خلال السنوات الماضية رغم التحديات العالمية، ما عزز جاذبيته للاستثمارات الأجنبية.


وأشار بولات إلى أهمية السعودية كشريك اقتصادي محوري لتركيا، لا سيما في مجالات الطاقة والطاقة المتجددة، مؤكدًا وجود فرص واسعة لإطلاق مشاريع استراتيجية جديدة تعزز الشراكة الاقتصادية بين البلدين خلال المرحلة المقبلة.