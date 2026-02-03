The General Authority for Statistics data showed a slight decrease in Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports to 77.4 billion riyals in November 2025.



According to the data, Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports decreased slightly in November 2025 to about 77.4 billion riyals, a decline of 0.2% compared to the same period in 2024, marking the first annual decrease in nearly two years.



Compared to October 2025, Saudi imports of goods fell by approximately 5.7 billion riyals, a decrease of 7%.



10 Countries



Machines and mechanical devices, electrical equipment, and their parts accounted for 31% of the total imports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last November, valued at 23.7 billion riyals, followed by the category of vehicles, aircraft, ships, and similar transport equipment at about 14%.



China accounted for 27% of Saudi Arabia's total imports in November 2025, valued at 20.7 billion riyals, followed by the United States with a value of 7.9 billion riyals.



The top 10 countries from which imports were made constituted about 69% of total imports, equivalent to 53.1 billion riyals.