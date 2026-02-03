أظهرت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء انخفاض واردات السعودية السلعية بشكل طفيف إلى 77.4 مليار ريال في نوفمبر 2025.


وبحسب البيانات، تراجعت واردات السعودية السلعية خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025 بشكل طفيف إلى نحو 77.4 مليار ريال، وذلك ﺑ0.2% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024، وهو أول انخفاض سنوي منذ نحو عامين.


ومقارنة بشهر أكتوبر 2025، انخفضت الواردات السعودية من السلع بنحو 5.7 مليار ريال وبنسبة 7%.


10 دول


واستحوذت آلات وأجهزة آلية، معدات كهربائية، وأجزاؤها على 31% من إجمالي واردات المملكة العربية السعودية في نوفمبر الماضي، وبقيمة 23.7 مليار ريال، ثم قسم عربات وطائرات وبواخر ومعدات نقل مماثلة بنحو 14%.


واستحوذت الصين على 27% من إجمالي واردات السعودية في نوفمبر 2025، وبقيمة 20.7 مليار ريال، تلتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بقيمة 7.9 مليار ريال.


وشكلت أهم 10 دول تم الاستيراد منها نحو 69% من إجمالي الواردات، ما يعادل 53.1 مليار ريال.