شدد رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، على أن الحكومة لن تسمح بإدخال لبنان في مغامرة جديدة، مؤكدا أن الدولة باتت تفرض سيطرة كاملة على جنوب البلاد للمرة الأولى منذ العام 1969.
ونقلت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام عن سلام قوله خلال ندوة في القمة العالمية للحكومات في دبي عن الرؤية الجديدة لمستقبل لبنان: إن كلفة الدخول في حرب غزة كانت كبيرة جداً ويجب علينا عدم إدخال البلاد في مغامرات لا دخل لها فيها. وأكد سلام أن السيادة والإصلاح عاملان أساسيان لإنقاذ لبنان، ونريد إعادة الأمان للبنانيين.
وأضاف، «ملتزمون بمسيرة الإصلاح واستعادة سيادة لبنان، ومفهوم السيادة سيُمكن الدولة اللبنانية من بسط سيطرتها على كامل أراضيها، وهذا الإصلاح سيُعيد الثقة الدولية في لبنان واقتصاده وكل ما نطلبه من الأشقاء العرب والعالم هو دعمنا لا أن يحلوا مكاننا».
وزاد رئيس الوزراء: «عملنا على استعادة قرار السلم والحرب والدليل أنه للمرة الأولى منذ عام 1969 باتت الدولة عبر الجيش تفرض سيطرة كاملة على جنوب البلاد، ولن نسمح بإدخال لبنان في مغامرة جديدة».
يذكر أنه تم التوصل إلى هدنة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله في نوفمبر 2024 بوساطة أمريكية بعد قصف متبادل لأكثر من عام أشعله الصراع في قطاع غزة، لكن إسرائيل ما زالت تسيطر على مواقع في جنوب لبنان رغم الاتفاق، وتواصل شن هجمات على شرق البلاد وجنوبها.
وينص اتفاق الهدنة على نزع الجيش اللبناني سلاح حزب الله بدءاً من المناطق المتاخمة لإسرائيل، والتي اتهمت حزب الله، مراراً بمحاولة استعادة بنية تحتية عسكرية في جنوب لبنان.
ومنذ التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار، تبادل الطرفان الاتهامات بارتكاب انتهاكات، بينما واصلت إسرائيل شن غاراتها التي أودت بحياة المئات، زاعمة أنها تستهدف محاولات حزب الله لإعادة بناء قدراته العسكرية.
The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, emphasized that the government will not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new adventure, confirming that the state has now established full control over the south of the country for the first time since 1969.
The National News Agency reported Salam's remarks during a seminar at the World Government Summit in Dubai regarding the new vision for Lebanon's future: The cost of entering the Gaza war was very high, and we must not involve the country in adventures that do not concern it. Salam affirmed that sovereignty and reform are essential factors for saving Lebanon, and we want to restore security to the Lebanese people.
He added, "We are committed to the path of reform and restoring Lebanon's sovereignty, and the concept of sovereignty will enable the Lebanese state to assert its control over all its territories, and this reform will restore international confidence in Lebanon and its economy, and all we ask from our Arab brothers and the world is to support us, not to take our place."
The Prime Minister further stated, "We have worked to regain the decision of peace and war, and the proof is that for the first time since 1969, the state, through the army, has imposed full control over the south of the country, and we will not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new adventure."
It is noteworthy that a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024, mediated by the United States, after more than a year of mutual bombardment ignited by the conflict in the Gaza Strip. However, Israel still controls positions in southern Lebanon despite the agreement and continues to launch attacks in the east and south of the country.
The ceasefire agreement stipulates the disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese army starting from the areas adjacent to Israel, which has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of attempting to restore military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
Since the ceasefire was reached, both sides have exchanged accusations of violations, while Israel has continued its airstrikes that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds, claiming that they target Hezbollah's attempts to rebuild its military capabilities.