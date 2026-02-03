The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, emphasized that the government will not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new adventure, confirming that the state has now established full control over the south of the country for the first time since 1969.



The National News Agency reported Salam's remarks during a seminar at the World Government Summit in Dubai regarding the new vision for Lebanon's future: The cost of entering the Gaza war was very high, and we must not involve the country in adventures that do not concern it. Salam affirmed that sovereignty and reform are essential factors for saving Lebanon, and we want to restore security to the Lebanese people.



He added, "We are committed to the path of reform and restoring Lebanon's sovereignty, and the concept of sovereignty will enable the Lebanese state to assert its control over all its territories, and this reform will restore international confidence in Lebanon and its economy, and all we ask from our Arab brothers and the world is to support us, not to take our place."



The Prime Minister further stated, "We have worked to regain the decision of peace and war, and the proof is that for the first time since 1969, the state, through the army, has imposed full control over the south of the country, and we will not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new adventure."



It is noteworthy that a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024, mediated by the United States, after more than a year of mutual bombardment ignited by the conflict in the Gaza Strip. However, Israel still controls positions in southern Lebanon despite the agreement and continues to launch attacks in the east and south of the country.



The ceasefire agreement stipulates the disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese army starting from the areas adjacent to Israel, which has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of attempting to restore military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.



Since the ceasefire was reached, both sides have exchanged accusations of violations, while Israel has continued its airstrikes that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds, claiming that they target Hezbollah's attempts to rebuild its military capabilities.