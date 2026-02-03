شدد رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، على أن الحكومة لن تسمح بإدخال لبنان في مغامرة جديدة، مؤكدا أن الدولة باتت تفرض سيطرة كاملة على جنوب البلاد للمرة الأولى منذ العام 1969.


ونقلت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام عن سلام قوله خلال ندوة في القمة العالمية للحكومات في دبي عن الرؤية الجديدة لمستقبل لبنان: إن كلفة الدخول في حرب غزة كانت كبيرة جداً ويجب علينا عدم إدخال البلاد في مغامرات لا دخل لها فيها. وأكد سلام أن السيادة والإصلاح عاملان أساسيان لإنقاذ لبنان، ونريد إعادة الأمان للبنانيين.


وأضاف، «ملتزمون بمسيرة الإصلاح واستعادة سيادة لبنان، ومفهوم السيادة سيُمكن الدولة اللبنانية من بسط سيطرتها على كامل أراضيها، وهذا الإصلاح سيُعيد الثقة الدولية في لبنان واقتصاده وكل ما نطلبه من الأشقاء العرب والعالم هو دعمنا لا أن يحلوا مكاننا».


وزاد رئيس الوزراء: «عملنا على استعادة قرار السلم والحرب والدليل أنه للمرة الأولى منذ عام 1969 باتت الدولة عبر الجيش تفرض سيطرة كاملة على جنوب البلاد، ولن نسمح بإدخال لبنان في مغامرة جديدة».


يذكر أنه تم التوصل إلى هدنة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله في نوفمبر 2024 بوساطة أمريكية بعد قصف متبادل لأكثر من عام أشعله الصراع في قطاع غزة، لكن إسرائيل ما زالت تسيطر على مواقع في جنوب لبنان رغم الاتفاق، وتواصل شن هجمات على شرق البلاد وجنوبها.


وينص اتفاق الهدنة على نزع الجيش اللبناني سلاح حزب الله بدءاً من المناطق المتاخمة لإسرائيل، والتي اتهمت حزب الله، مراراً بمحاولة استعادة بنية تحتية عسكرية في جنوب لبنان.


ومنذ التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار، تبادل الطرفان الاتهامات بارتكاب انتهاكات، بينما واصلت إسرائيل شن غاراتها التي أودت بحياة المئات، زاعمة أنها تستهدف محاولات حزب الله لإعادة بناء قدراته العسكرية.