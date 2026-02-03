The data from the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" showed that investments by Saudi banks in treasury bonds rose to 653.3 billion riyals during the year 2025, an increase of 61.4 billion riyals and a rate of 10% compared to the year 2024.



According to the data, investments by banks in government treasury bonds accounted for about 72% of their total claims from the government and quasi-government sector during the period.



The total claims of banks from the public sector reached approximately 909.9 billion riyals by the end of last year, compared to 795 billion riyals at the end of 2024.



International Methodologies



According to the Saudi Central Bank, treasury bonds include bonds and government sukuk issued internationally, which banks purchase from the secondary market, while central bank bills were excluded in accordance with international methodologies.



Treasury bonds in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are long-term government debt instruments issued by the Kingdom's government (through the Ministry of Finance, Public Debt Management Office).