أظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع استثمارات البنوك السعودية بسندات الخزينة إلى 653.3 مليار ريال خلال عام 2025، بزيادة قدرها 61.4 مليار ريال وبنسبة 10% عن عام 2024.


وبحسب البيانات، شكلت استثمارات البنوك بسندات الخزينة الحكومية نحو 72% من إجمالي مطلوباتها من القطاع الحكومي وشبه الحكومي خلال الفترة.


وبلغت مطلوبات البنوك الإجمالية من القطاع العام نحو 909.9 مليار ريال بنهاية العام الماضي، مقابل 795 مليار ريال في نهاية عام 2024.


منهجيات دولية


ووفقا للبنك المركزي السعودي، تشتمل سندات الخزينة على السندات والصكوك الحكومية المصدرة دولياً والتي تقوم المصارف بشرائها من السوق الثانوية، وتم استبعاد أذونات البنك المركزي تطبيقاً للمنهجيات الدولية.


وسندات الخزينة في المملكة العربية السعودية هي أدوات دين حكومية طويلة الأجل تصدرها حكومة المملكة (عبر وزارة المالية، مكتب إدارة الدين العام).