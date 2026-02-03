برعاية مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز تنطلق، غداً الأربعاء ولمدة يومين، فعاليات «مؤتمر نُبل لصحة ورفاه كبار السن»، وذلك في قاعة مكة الكبرى بحي الزايدي.

ويأتي هذا المؤتمر تماشياً مع رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز جودة الحياة، إذ يشارك نخبة من المتخصصين والخبراء لمناقشة أحدث المستجدات في مجال رعاية كبار السن ومناقشة تطوير الخدمات والرعاية الصحية والاجتماعية المقدمة لهم. ويهدف المؤتمر إلى تسليط الضوء على أهمية الرعاية المتكاملة لكبار السن من الجهات ذات العلاقة كافة، وتقديم حلول مبتكرة لضمان رفاهيتهم، بمشاركة جهات حكومية وصحية وقطاع ثالث من وزارة الصحة وبرنامج «الدوروب».

وكشف المشرفون على المؤتمر اعتماده من هيئة التخصصات الصحية بواقع 12 ساعة تعليم طبي مستمر (CME).