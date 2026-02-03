Under the patronage of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the activities of the "Noble Conference for the Health and Well-being of the Elderly" will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, for a duration of two days, at the Grand Makkah Hall in the Al-Zaydi neighborhood.

This conference comes in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance the quality of life, as a selection of specialists and experts will participate to discuss the latest developments in the field of elderly care and to discuss the development of services and healthcare and social care provided to them. The conference aims to highlight the importance of integrated care for the elderly from all relevant entities and to present innovative solutions to ensure their well-being, with the participation of governmental, health, and third sector entities from the Ministry of Health and the "Doroub" program.

The organizers of the conference revealed that it has been accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties for 12 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME).