The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center implemented the Noor Saudi Arabia volunteer project to combat blindness and the diseases causing it in Amman, the capital of Jordan, held from January 23 to 28, 2026.

The volunteer medical team affiliated with the center during the campaign examined 2,371 patients, distributed 400 pairs of eyeglasses, and performed 394 specialized eye surgeries, all of which were completely successful, thank God.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian, relief, and volunteer efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of patients and those afflicted with eye diseases from low-income backgrounds around the world.