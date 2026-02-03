نفذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مشروع نور السعودية التطوعي لمكافحة العمى والأمراض المسببة له في مدينة عمّان، عاصمة الأردن، والمقام خلال الفترة من 23 حتى 28 يناير 2026م.
وقام الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز خلال الحملة بالكشف على 2371 مريضاً، وتوزيع 400 نظارة طبية، وإجراء 394 عملية جراحية متخصصة بالعيون تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية والتطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة، عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة المرضى والمصابين بأمراض العيون من ذوي الدخل المحدود حول العالم.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center implemented the Noor Saudi Arabia volunteer project to combat blindness and the diseases causing it in Amman, the capital of Jordan, held from January 23 to 28, 2026.
The volunteer medical team affiliated with the center during the campaign examined 2,371 patients, distributed 400 pairs of eyeglasses, and performed 394 specialized eye surgeries, all of which were completely successful, thank God.
This initiative is part of the humanitarian, relief, and volunteer efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of patients and those afflicted with eye diseases from low-income backgrounds around the world.