نفذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مشروع نور السعودية التطوعي لمكافحة العمى والأمراض المسببة له في مدينة عمّان، عاصمة الأردن، والمقام خلال الفترة من 23 حتى 28 يناير 2026م.

وقام الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز خلال الحملة بالكشف على 2371 مريضاً، وتوزيع 400 نظارة طبية، وإجراء 394 عملية جراحية متخصصة بالعيون تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية والتطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة، عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة المرضى والمصابين بأمراض العيون من ذوي الدخل المحدود حول العالم.