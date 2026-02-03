اختتم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي لجراحة العظام في مدينة دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية، الذي أقيم خلال الفترة من 24 وحتى 31 يناير 2026م، بمشاركة 16 متطوعاً من مختلف التخصصات الطبية.
وأجرى الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز خلال الحملة 45 عملية جراحية لاستبدال المفاصل (الورك والركبة)، ونفذ 31 عملية جراحية متخصصة بتشوهات اليد تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد.
ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع الطبية التطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للوقوف مع المرضى من ذوي الدخل المحدود من الشعب السوري، وتوفير أرقى الخدمات الطبية لهم.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center concluded the voluntary medical project for orthopedic surgery in the city of Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, which took place from January 24 to January 31, 2026, with the participation of 16 volunteers from various medical specialties.
The volunteer medical team from the center performed 45 joint replacement surgeries (hip and knee) during the campaign, and carried out 31 specialized surgeries for hand deformities, all of which were completely successful, thanks be to God.
This continues the series of voluntary medical projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support patients with limited income from the Syrian people and to provide them with the highest quality medical services.