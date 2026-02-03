The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center concluded the voluntary medical project for orthopedic surgery in the city of Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, which took place from January 24 to January 31, 2026, with the participation of 16 volunteers from various medical specialties.

The volunteer medical team from the center performed 45 joint replacement surgeries (hip and knee) during the campaign, and carried out 31 specialized surgeries for hand deformities, all of which were completely successful, thanks be to God.

This continues the series of voluntary medical projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support patients with limited income from the Syrian people and to provide them with the highest quality medical services.