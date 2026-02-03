اختتم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي لجراحة العظام في مدينة دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية، الذي أقيم خلال الفترة من 24 وحتى 31 يناير 2026م، بمشاركة 16 متطوعاً من مختلف التخصصات الطبية.

وأجرى الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز خلال الحملة 45 عملية جراحية لاستبدال المفاصل (الورك والركبة)، ونفذ 31 عملية جراحية متخصصة بتشوهات اليد تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع الطبية التطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للوقوف مع المرضى من ذوي الدخل المحدود من الشعب السوري، وتوفير أرقى الخدمات الطبية لهم.