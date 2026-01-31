صعد مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودية الرئيسية، حوالى 891 نقطة، خلال شهر يناير من العام الحالي 2026، ليسجل أكبر مكاسب شهرية منذ 4 أعوام، (يناير من عام 2022).


وبلغت نسبة مكاسب المؤشر خلال يناير 8.5%، ليغلق عند 11,382 نقطة، وذلك مقارنة بإغلاق ديسمبر 2025 عند 10,491 نقطة.


فتح السو ق للمستثمرين


وكانت هيئة السوق المالية قد قررت في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر اعتبارا من 1 فبراير.


وتصدر سهم أماك الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 33%، تلاه سهم معادن، بنسبة 27%، وارتفعت أسهم شمس، وشري، والصناعات الكهربائية، والرمز، بنسب تراوح بين 22 و23%.


ارتفاع الشركات الكبيرة


في المقابل، تصدّر سهم نسيج، الشركات المنخفضة بنسبة 24%، تلاه سهم البحر الأحمر، بنسبة 18%، ثم سهم ثمار، بنسبة 14%.


وشهدت جميع الشركات الكبيرة ارتفاعا بنسب متفاوتة يتقدمها سهم أرامكو السعودية، بنسبة 8%، وارتفع سهم مصرف الراجحي، بنسبة 10%، والأهلي السعودي، بنسبة 18%.