The main index of the Saudi stock market rose by about 891 points during January of the current year 2026, marking the largest monthly gains in four years (January 2022).



The index's gains during January reached 8.5%, closing at 11,382 points, compared to the December 2025 closing at 10,491 points.



The market opens for investors



The Capital Market Authority had previously decided earlier this month to open the financial market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly starting from February 1.



The share of Amak led the rising companies with an increase of 33%, followed by the share of Ma'aden, which rose by 27%, and shares of Shams, Shari, Electrical Industries, and Al-Ramz increased by rates ranging between 22% and 23%.



Rise of large companies



On the other hand, the share of Nasseej topped the declining companies with a decrease of 24%, followed by the share of the Red Sea with a decrease of 18%, and then the share of Thimar with a decrease of 14%.



All large companies witnessed increases at varying rates, led by the share of Saudi Aramco with an increase of 8%, followed by the share of Al Rajhi Bank with an increase of 10%, and the National Commercial Bank with an increase of 18%.