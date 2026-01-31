The Saudi financial market will begin implementing the decision to open the market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly in the main market starting tomorrow, Sunday, February 1, 2026, in a move considered one of the most significant regulatory transformations in the history of the financial market in the Kingdom.



The Capital Market Authority announced the approval of its Board of Directors for the new regulatory framework that allows non-resident foreign investors to enter the main market directly, making the Saudi market available to all categories of investors from around the world without prior qualification restrictions.



Expanding the Investor Base



The approved regulatory amendments aim to expand and diversify the investor base, support foreign capital inflows, and enhance liquidity and depth levels in the market, in line with the objectives of making the Saudi financial market among the top 10 financial markets globally.



The authority has abolished the concept of "qualified foreign investor" under the amendments, as well as ended the regulatory framework for swap agreements, which previously allowed non-resident foreign investors to obtain only economic benefits, thus opening the door for direct investment in listed shares in the main market.



Additional Foreign Inflows



According to the authority's data, the ownership of international investors in the Saudi financial market reached more than 590 billion riyals by the end of the third quarter of 2025, while international investments in the main market recorded about 519 billion riyals, compared to 498 billion riyals by the end of 2024, amid expectations that the new amendments will attract additional foreign inflows in the coming period.



The implementation of the decision comes as a continuation of a gradual approach adopted by the authority over the past years, with one of its most notable milestones being the facilitation of procedures for opening and operating investment accounts in July 2025 for several categories of foreign investors, in a step that was described at the time as a preliminary move towards the full opening of the market.