تبدأ السوق المالية السعودية، اعتبارًا من غدٍ الأحد 1 فبراير 2026، تنفيذ قرار فتح السوق أمام جميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية، في خطوة تعد من أبرز التحولات التنظيمية في تاريخ السوق المالية بالمملكة.
وأعلنت هيئة السوق المالية اعتماد مجلس إدارتها الإطار التنظيمي الجديد الذي يسمح للمستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين بالدخول المباشر إلى السوق الرئيسية، لتصبح السوق السعودية متاحة لكافة فئات المستثمرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم دون قيود تأهيل مسبقة.
توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين
وتهدف التعديلات التنظيمية المعتمدة إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين، ودعم تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الأجنبية، وتعزيز مستويات السيولة والعمق في السوق، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات جعل السوق المالية السعودية ضمن أفضل 10 أسواق مالية عالميًا.
وألغت الهيئة بموجب التعديلات مفهوم «المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل»، كما أنهت العمل بالإطار التنظيمي لاتفاقيات المبادلة، التي كانت تتيح للمستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين الحصول على المنافع الاقتصادية فقط، ليُفتح الباب أمام الاستثمار المباشر في الأسهم المدرجة بالسوق الرئيسية.
تدفقات أجنبية إضافية
وبحسب بيانات الهيئة، بلغت ملكية المستثمرين الدوليين في السوق المالية السعودية بنهاية الربع الثالث من عام 2025 أكثر من 590 مليار ريال، فيما سجلت الاستثمارات الدولية في السوق الرئيسية نحو 519 مليار ريال، مقارنة بـ498 مليار ريال بنهاية 2024، وسط توقعات بأن تسهم التعديلات الجديدة في استقطاب تدفقات أجنبية إضافية خلال الفترة القادمة.
ويأتي بدء تنفيذ القرار استكمالًا لنهج تدريجي اعتمدته الهيئة خلال السنوات الماضية، كان من أبرز محطاته تسهيل إجراءات فتح وتشغيل الحسابات الاستثمارية في يوليو 2025 لعدد من فئات المستثمرين الأجانب، في خطوة وصفت آنذاك بأنها تمهيدية للفتح الكامل للسوق.
The Saudi financial market will begin implementing the decision to open the market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly in the main market starting tomorrow, Sunday, February 1, 2026, in a move considered one of the most significant regulatory transformations in the history of the financial market in the Kingdom.
The Capital Market Authority announced the approval of its Board of Directors for the new regulatory framework that allows non-resident foreign investors to enter the main market directly, making the Saudi market available to all categories of investors from around the world without prior qualification restrictions.
Expanding the Investor Base
The approved regulatory amendments aim to expand and diversify the investor base, support foreign capital inflows, and enhance liquidity and depth levels in the market, in line with the objectives of making the Saudi financial market among the top 10 financial markets globally.
The authority has abolished the concept of "qualified foreign investor" under the amendments, as well as ended the regulatory framework for swap agreements, which previously allowed non-resident foreign investors to obtain only economic benefits, thus opening the door for direct investment in listed shares in the main market.
Additional Foreign Inflows
According to the authority's data, the ownership of international investors in the Saudi financial market reached more than 590 billion riyals by the end of the third quarter of 2025, while international investments in the main market recorded about 519 billion riyals, compared to 498 billion riyals by the end of 2024, amid expectations that the new amendments will attract additional foreign inflows in the coming period.
The implementation of the decision comes as a continuation of a gradual approach adopted by the authority over the past years, with one of its most notable milestones being the facilitation of procedures for opening and operating investment accounts in July 2025 for several categories of foreign investors, in a step that was described at the time as a preliminary move towards the full opening of the market.