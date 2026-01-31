تبدأ السوق المالية السعودية، اعتبارًا من غدٍ الأحد 1 فبراير 2026، تنفيذ قرار فتح السوق أمام جميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية، في خطوة تعد من أبرز التحولات التنظيمية في تاريخ السوق المالية بالمملكة.


وأعلنت هيئة السوق المالية اعتماد مجلس إدارتها الإطار التنظيمي الجديد الذي يسمح للمستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين بالدخول المباشر إلى السوق الرئيسية، لتصبح السوق السعودية متاحة لكافة فئات المستثمرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم دون قيود تأهيل مسبقة.


توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين


وتهدف التعديلات التنظيمية المعتمدة إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين، ودعم تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الأجنبية، وتعزيز مستويات السيولة والعمق في السوق، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات جعل السوق المالية السعودية ضمن أفضل 10 أسواق مالية عالميًا.


وألغت الهيئة بموجب التعديلات مفهوم «المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل»، كما أنهت العمل بالإطار التنظيمي لاتفاقيات المبادلة، التي كانت تتيح للمستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين الحصول على المنافع الاقتصادية فقط، ليُفتح الباب أمام الاستثمار المباشر في الأسهم المدرجة بالسوق الرئيسية.


تدفقات أجنبية إضافية


وبحسب بيانات الهيئة، بلغت ملكية المستثمرين الدوليين في السوق المالية السعودية بنهاية الربع الثالث من عام 2025 أكثر من 590 مليار ريال، فيما سجلت الاستثمارات الدولية في السوق الرئيسية نحو 519 مليار ريال، مقارنة بـ498 مليار ريال بنهاية 2024، وسط توقعات بأن تسهم التعديلات الجديدة في استقطاب تدفقات أجنبية إضافية خلال الفترة القادمة.


ويأتي بدء تنفيذ القرار استكمالًا لنهج تدريجي اعتمدته الهيئة خلال السنوات الماضية، كان من أبرز محطاته تسهيل إجراءات فتح وتشغيل الحسابات الاستثمارية في يوليو 2025 لعدد من فئات المستثمرين الأجانب، في خطوة وصفت آنذاك بأنها تمهيدية للفتح الكامل للسوق.