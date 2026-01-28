iCAUR تطلق فعالية تجربة قيادة إعلامية لطراز V27 في السعودية عند حافة العالم

نظّمت iCAUR في 22 يناير بالرياض فعالية تجربة قيادة إعلامية لطراز V27، بمشاركة 12 صحفياً محلياً وصنّاع محتوى.

وقد قادت المجموعة 5 مركبات V27 إلى المعلم الطبيعي الشهير حافة العالم، حيث خاضوا تجربة عملية مباشرة لتصميمها الصندوقي المميّز وتقنياتها المتقدّمة على طرق واقعية مليئة بالتحديات.

وفي صباح اليوم، اجتمع الصحفيون وصنّاع المحتوى في فندق سانت ريجيس الرياض – وسط مدينة الرياض، حيث قدّمت iCAUR عروضاً تعريفية شاملة حول المنتج وجلسات تفاعلية تمكّن الضيوف من الاطّلاع عن كثب على التقنيات الأساسية وفلسفة تصميم V27، في أجواء مريحة رافقها برنش تعريفي قدّم لمحة مفصلة عن العلامة.
بعد ذلك، انطلقت قافلة تجربة القيادة من المدينة متجهة لمسافة تقارب 200 كيلومتر شمال غرب الرياض نحو حافة العالم. وخلال الرحلة، أشاد المشاركون بسلاسة القيادة وهدوء المركبة، كما نال نظام الشاشة اللمسية قياس 15.4 بوصة بدقة 3K HD، ونظام الترفيه الذكي المدعوم بمعالج Snapdragon 8155 المتقدّم، إعجابهم، خصوصاً خاصية التحكّم الصوتي في الملاحة والمناخ والموسيقى.

يُذكر أن حافة العالم تقع شمال جبال طويق التي تمتد لمسافة تصل إلى 1,000 كيلومتر، وهي جرف صخري بارتفاع يقارب 300 متر، وتُعد من أبرز المعالم الطبيعية في السعودية. ويُعد الطريق نحوها تحدياً حقيقياً، إذ يمر عبر سهول شاسعة تفتقر إلى شبكات الاتصال ولوحات الإرشاد، وتنتشر فيها آثار مسارات الإطارات الناعمة والأخاديد التي شكّلتها مياه الأمطار.

في هذا السياق القاسي، أظهرت V27 قدراتها الحقيقية على الطرق الوعرة. وكأول طراز إنتاجي واسع النطاق من iCAUR مجهّز بتقنية Golden REEV (المركبة الكهربائية بمدى ممتد)، تعتمد V27 على محرك 1.5T مخصّص لتمديد المدى، بكفاءة حرارية تصل إلى 45.79%، وقدرة على توليد 3.71 كيلوواط/ساعة لكل لتر وقود، ما يمنح المركبة مدى إجمالياً يزيد على 1,000 كم حتى في المناطق القاحلة وشبه القاحلة مع محدودية محطات التزوّد بالوقود.

وتوفّر المحركات الكهربائية الأمامية والخلفية قوة إجمالية تبلغ 455 حصاناً، مع تسارع من 0 إلى 100 كم/س في حوالى 5 ثوانٍ، وهو ما يضمن أداءً قوياً وثابتاً على الطرق المعقّدة. كما أن ضبط المركبة من قبل فريق السباقات العالمي Prodrive، واقترانها بنظام i-AWD الذكي للدفع الرباعي، يمنحها ثباتاً عالياً عند السرعات العالية وتحكّماً دقيقاً على الأسطح غير المستوية، مما يوفّر إحساساً استثنائياً للقيادة في مركبة بطول يصل إلى 5 أمتار. وقد كرّر الإعلاميون وصنّاع المحتوى التأكيد على هذا التوازن بين الأداء والكفاءة خلال فعاليات التجربة.

وتم الآن رسمياً شحن الدفعة الأولى من iCAUR V27 إلى 6 أسواق في الشرق الأوسط، من بينها المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، وقطر. وسيكون الشرق الأوسط منطقة الإطلاق العالمي الأول لطراز V27، على أن يُطلق في الإمارات والبحرين خلال فبراير، يتبعه الإطلاق في السعودية خلال مارس.

وقبل الإطلاق الرسمي في المملكة، تخطط iCAUR لإطلاق سلسلة من الأنشطة في السعودية، تشمل عروضاً في المراكز التجارية وافتتاح صالات العرض، تتيح للإعلام والمستخدمين فرصة التعرف عن قرب على هذا الطراز الجديد في عالم السيارات الكهربائية بمدى ممتد. كما ستتضمن صالات العرض الروبوت الآلي AiMOGA المدعوم بأحدث تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي من مجموعة شيري.