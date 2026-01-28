iCAUR تطلق فعالية تجربة قيادة إعلامية لطراز V27 في السعودية عند حافة العالم

iCAUR organized a media driving experience event for the V27 model on January 22 in Riyadh, with the participation of 12 local journalists and content creators.

The group drove 5 V27 vehicles to the famous natural landmark, the Edge of the World, where they had a hands-on experience with its distinctive boxy design and advanced technologies on realistic, challenging roads.

On the morning of the event, journalists and content creators gathered at the St. Regis Hotel in Riyadh – in downtown Riyadh, where iCAUR presented comprehensive product briefings and interactive sessions that allowed guests to closely explore the core technologies and design philosophy of the V27, in a comfortable atmosphere accompanied by an introductory brunch that provided a detailed glimpse into the brand.



After that, the driving experience convoy set off from the city heading approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Riyadh towards the Edge of the World. During the journey, participants praised the smoothness of the drive and the quietness of the vehicle, and they were particularly impressed by the 15.4-inch 3K HD touchscreen system and the advanced Snapdragon 8155-powered smart entertainment system, especially the voice control feature for navigation, climate, and music.

It is worth noting that the Edge of the World is located north of the Tuwaiq Mountains, which extend for about 1,000 kilometers, and it is a cliff rising nearly 300 meters high, considered one of the most prominent natural landmarks in Saudi Arabia. The road to it is a real challenge, as it passes through vast plains lacking communication networks and signboards, with traces of soft tire tracks and grooves formed by rainwater.

In this harsh context, the V27 showcased its true capabilities on rough terrain. As the first mass-production model from iCAUR equipped with Golden REEV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) technology, the V27 relies on a dedicated 1.5T engine for range extension, with a thermal efficiency of up to 45.79%, and the ability to generate 3.71 kilowatt-hours per liter of fuel, giving the vehicle a total range of over 1,000 km even in arid and semi-arid areas with limited refueling stations.

The front and rear electric motors provide a total power of 455 horsepower, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 5 seconds, ensuring strong and stable performance on complex roads. Additionally, the vehicle's tuning by the global racing team Prodrive, combined with the intelligent i-AWD all-wheel-drive system, grants it high stability at high speeds and precise control on uneven surfaces, providing an exceptional driving feel in a vehicle that is up to 5 meters long. Journalists and content creators repeatedly emphasized this balance between performance and efficiency during the experience events.

The first batch of iCAUR V27 has now officially been shipped to 6 markets in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. The Middle East will be the first global launch region for the V27 model, with launches planned in the UAE and Bahrain during February, followed by the launch in Saudi Arabia in March.

Before the official launch in the Kingdom, iCAUR plans to roll out a series of activities in Saudi Arabia, including showcases in shopping centers and the opening of showrooms, allowing media and users the opportunity to get to know this new model in the world of extended-range electric vehicles up close. The showrooms will also feature the AiMOGA robotic assistant powered by the latest artificial intelligence technologies from the Chery Group.