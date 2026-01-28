ارتفع ​الذهب ​إلى ​مستوى قياسي جديد فوق 5,300 دولار للأوقية اليوم؛ ليواصل الارتفاع ​التاريخي ‌مع تزايد الإقبال على الملاذ الآمن وسط هبوط الدولار ‌وحالة الضبابية الجيوسياسية.


وكانت أسعار الذهب قد سجلت أمس، مستوى قياسياً جديداً متجاوزاً مستوى 5,100 دولار للأوقية (الأوقية)، إذا واصلت ارتفاعها التاريخي مع إقبال المستثمرين على الأصول الآمنة، ليسجل 5,120 دولاراً لأول مرة على الإطلاق.


64 % ارتفاع


وزاد المعدن الأصفر بنسبة 64% خلال 2025، مدعوماً بتخفيف ‌السياسة النقدية الأمريكية، وزيادة الطلب من البنوك المركزية، مع تمديد ‌الصين موجة شراء ‌الذهب للشهر الـ14 في ديسمبر، وتدفقات قياسية في صناديق الاستثمار المتداولة بالبورصة، قبل أن يشهد قفزة هائلة في الشهر الأول من 2026 ليصل إلى 5,120 دولاراً.


مستويات تاريخية


وتشهد أسعار الذهب ارتفاعاً تاريخياً غير مسبوق، إذ سجلت في عام واحد قفزة قياسية بنسبة 100%، وللمفارقة فإن هذا العام كان هو الأول في الولاية الثانية للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وتأثرت أسعار الذهب بالعديد من العوامل خلال الفترة من يناير 2025 حتى الآن (يناير 2026) باعتباره ملاذاً آمناً في ظل التوترات الجيوسياسية وإقبال المستثمرين على الأصول الآمنة، فضلاً عن التوقعات المتباينة بشأن سعر الفائدة في الولايات المتحدة.