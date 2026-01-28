Gold has risen to a new record level above $5,300 per ounce today; continuing its historic rise amid increased demand for safe havens, a declining dollar, and geopolitical uncertainty.



Gold prices recorded a new record yesterday, surpassing the $5,100 per ounce level, as it continued its historic rise with investors flocking to safe assets, reaching $5,120 for the first time ever.



64% Increase



The yellow metal increased by 64% during 2025, supported by the easing of U.S. monetary policy and increased demand from central banks, with China extending its gold buying spree for the 14th consecutive month in December, alongside record inflows into exchange-traded funds, before witnessing a massive jump in the first month of 2026 to reach $5,120.



Historic Levels



Gold prices are experiencing an unprecedented historic rise, having recorded a record jump of 100% in one year, ironically during the first year of President Donald Trump's second term.



Gold prices have been influenced by numerous factors from January 2025 to now (January 2026), serving as a safe haven amid geopolitical tensions and investor demand for safe assets, as well as mixed expectations regarding interest rates in the United States.