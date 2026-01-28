بلغت قيمة المبيعات عبر نقاط البيع في السعودية نحو 12.5 مليار ريال خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 24 يناير 2026، مقارنة بنحو 14 مليار ريال خلال الأسبوع الذي سبقه.


ووفقاً للتقرير الأسبوعي لعمليات نقاط البيع، الصادر عن البنك المركزي السعودي - ساما، فقد بلغ عدد العمليات المنفذة نحو 213.6 مليون عملية خلال الأسبوع المنتهي، مقارنة بنحو 236.5 مليون عملية تمت خلال الأسبوع الذي سبقه.


زيادة المبيعات


ويلاحظ من البيانات زيادة قيمة المبيعات عبر نقاط البيع في الأسابيع التي تصادف صرف الرواتب للموظفين الحكوميين (يوافق يوم 27 من كل شهر)، إضافة للأسابيع التي تصادف الإجازات المدرسية والأسابيع التي تسبق عيدي الفطر والأضحى.


وتتراجع قيمة المبيعات في الأسابيع التي تسبق صرف الرواتب والأسابيع التي تصادف بداية الدراسة بعد الإجازات. وبلغ المتوسط المتحرك لـ 4 أسابيع نحو 14.4 مليار ريال.


إنفاق المستهلكين


وكانت قيمة عمليات نقاط البيع قد ارتفعت خلال عام 2025 مقارنة بأعوام 2024 و2023 و2022، إذ راوح متوسط قيمة المبيعات بين 11.4 و15.3 مليار ريال، فيما كان يراوح بين 11.5 و13.8 مليار ريال في العام 2024، وبين 10.4 و12.7 مليار ريال في عام 2023، وما بين 9.4 و11.6 مليار ريال في عام 2022.


وحسب القطاعات، تركز إنفاق المستهلكين خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 24 يناير، على قطاع الأطعمة والمشروبات بنسبة 15% وبقيمة 1.88 مليار ريال، وقطاع المطاعم والمقاهي بنسبة 12% وبقيمة 1.50 مليار ريال.