The value of sales through point of sale systems in Saudi Arabia reached approximately 12.5 billion riyals during the week ending January 24, 2026, compared to about 14 billion riyals during the previous week.



According to the weekly report on point of sale operations issued by the Saudi Central Bank - SAMA, the number of transactions executed reached approximately 213.6 million transactions during the ending week, compared to about 236.5 million transactions that took place during the previous week.



Increase in Sales



The data indicates an increase in the value of sales through point of sale systems during the weeks coinciding with the payment of salaries for government employees (which falls on the 27th of each month), in addition to the weeks that coincide with school holidays and the weeks leading up to the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays.



The value of sales declines in the weeks preceding salary payments and the weeks that coincide with the start of the school year after the holidays. The 4-week moving average was approximately 14.4 billion riyals.



Consumer Spending



The value of point of sale transactions increased during the year 2025 compared to the years 2024, 2023, and 2022, as the average sales value ranged between 11.4 and 15.3 billion riyals, while it ranged between 11.5 and 13.8 billion riyals in 2024, between 10.4 and 12.7 billion riyals in 2023, and between 9.4 and 11.6 billion riyals in 2022.



By sector, consumer spending during the week ending January 24 focused on the food and beverage sector at 15% with a value of 1.88 billion riyals, and the restaurant and café sector at 12% with a value of 1.50 billion riyals.