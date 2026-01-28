بعد نحو 4 سنوات من الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، قدرت مراكز دراسات إستراتيجية دولية، عدد الضحايا من الجانبين بنحو مليونين من العسكريين بين قتلى وجرحى ومفقودين، بحسب دراسة نشرها مركز أبحاث أمريكي، أمس الثلاثاء.


تقدّم روسي بطيء


وبلغ عدد قتلى روسيا 325 ألفاً منذ اندلاع حرب أوكرانيا قبل نحو 4 سنوات، وفق مركز الدراسات الاستراتيجية والدولية CSIS، وبلغ إجمالي عدد ضحاياها مليونا و200 ألف، بين قتيل وجريح ومفقود.


ولفت المركز إلى أن أي قوة عظمى لم تتكبد هذا العدد من القتلى والجرحى في أي حرب منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، مؤكداً أن القوات الروسية تتقدم ببطء ملحوظ في الميدان.


وتكبّدت كييف خسائر فادحة، فقد أسفر النزاع عن تسجيل ما بين 500 ألف و600 ألف ضحية، بينهم ما يراوح بين 100 ألف و140 ألف قتيل، بين فبراير 2022 وديسمبر 2025، بحسب مركز الأبحاث.


وأفاد المركز بأن إجمالي عدد الضحايا الروس والأوكرانيين يُقدّر بنحو 1.8 مليون، وقد يصل إلى مليونين بحلول ربيع 2026. وكان للمدنيين نصيب كبير من الخسائر التي خلفها النزاع.


العام الأعلى قتلاً


وكشف تقرير لبعثة الأمم المتحدة لمراقبة حقوق الإنسان في أوكرانيا نُشر مطلع يناير، أن العام 2025 يعد الأعلى من حيث القتلى منذ بدء الحرب عام 2022، إذ قتل فيه أكثر من 2500 مدني.


وسجّلت الأمم المتحدة منذ 24 فبراير 2022 نحو 15 ألف قتيل و40,600 جريح من المدنيين الأوكرانيين. ويتفوق الروس عدداً على الأوكرانيين في ساحة المعركة بنسبة ثلاثة إلى واحد تقريباً، كما تمتلك روسيا كتلة سكانية أكبر لتعويض صفوفها، بينما تفقد أوكرانيا حصة أكبر من جيشها الأصغر حجماً.


وحافظت روسيا على مستويات قواتها رغم الخسائر العالية عبر تنفيذ أول عملية تجنيد إلزامي منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، ومن خلال تجنيد السجناء والمدينين، فضلاً عن دفع مكافآت للمجندين الجدد.


ضغوط على اقتصاد الحرب


وشارك ما يصل إلى 15 ألف جندي من كوريا الشمالية في القتال إلى جانب الروس، خصوصاً في منطقة كورسك الغربية، فيما أفاد مسؤولو استخبارات ومحللون من كوريا الجنوبية بأنه يُعتقد أن مئات الجنود الكوريين الشماليين على الأقل قد قُتلوا في الحرب.


وقال لسيث جونز، أحد معدي الدراسة، إن الحرب أصبحت عبئاً ثقيلاً على الاقتصاد الروسي، إذ يواجه اقتصاد الحرب ضغوطاً متزايدة مع تراجع التصنيع وتباطؤ النمو إلى 0.6% في عام 2025، وغياب شركات التكنولوجيا التنافسية عالمياً.