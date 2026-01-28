After nearly 4 years of war between Russia and Ukraine, international strategic study centers estimated the number of casualties from both sides to be around two million military personnel, including dead, wounded, and missing, according to a study published by an American research center yesterday, Tuesday.



Slow Russian Advance



The number of Russian fatalities has reached 325,000 since the outbreak of the Ukraine war nearly 4 years ago, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), with the total number of casualties amounting to one million and 200 thousand, including dead, wounded, and missing.



The center noted that no great power has suffered this number of dead and wounded in any war since World War II, confirming that Russian forces are making a noticeably slow advance on the battlefield.



Kyiv has suffered heavy losses, with the conflict resulting in between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties, including between 100,000 and 140,000 deaths, between February 2022 and December 2025, according to the research center.



The center reported that the total number of Russian and Ukrainian casualties is estimated at around 1.8 million and could reach two million by spring 2026. Civilians have borne a significant share of the losses caused by the conflict.



The Deadliest Year



A report from the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine published in early January revealed that the year 2025 is the deadliest since the war began in 2022, with more than 2,500 civilians killed.



The United Nations has recorded approximately 15,000 civilian deaths and 40,600 injuries among Ukrainian civilians since February 24, 2022. The Russians outnumber the Ukrainians on the battlefield by nearly three to one, and Russia has a larger population to replenish its ranks, while Ukraine is losing a larger share of its smaller army.



Russia has maintained its troop levels despite high casualties by implementing its first mandatory conscription since World War II, recruiting prisoners and civilians, as well as offering bonuses to new recruits.



Pressures on the War Economy



As many as 15,000 soldiers from North Korea have participated in fighting alongside the Russians, particularly in the western Kursk region, while intelligence officials and analysts from South Korea have reported that it is believed that at least hundreds of North Korean soldiers have been killed in the war.



According to Seth Jones, one of the study's authors, the war has become a heavy burden on the Russian economy, as the war economy faces increasing pressures with declining manufacturing and a growth slowdown to 0.6% in 2025, alongside the absence of globally competitive technology companies.