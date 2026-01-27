توقع «دويتشه بنك»، اليوم، أن تقفز أسعار الذهب إلى 6000 دولار للأوقية في 2026، بينما يواصل مستثمرون زيادة مخصصاتهم من الأصول غير الدولارية والأصول الحقيقية.
وسجل الذهب في المعاملات الفورية مستوى قياسياً مرتفعاً فوق 5,100 دولار للأوقية أمس، بعد أن زادت حالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي والاقتصادي من إقبال المستثمرين على أصول تمثل ملاذاً آمناً.
أداء قوي
وقال «دويتشه بنك»: «وفقاً لسيناريوهات بديلة، ربما يكون سعر الأوقية عند 6900 دولار في الواقع أكثر انسجاماً مع الأداء القوي للغاية على مدى العامين الماضيين».
ويتوقع محللون في «سوسيتيه جنرال» أيضاً أن يصل سعر الذهب إلى 6000 دولار للأوقية بحلول نهاية العام، لكنهم يشيرون إلى أن ذلك ربما يكون تقديراً متحفظاً في ظل فرص تحقيق المزيد من المكاسب.
وقال «مورغان ستانلي» أمس:«إن الذهب ربما يواصل الصعود، مشيراً إلى احتمال وصوله إلى 5700 دولار للأوقية».
64 % ارتفاع
وقفزت أسعار الذهب بأكثر من 17% منذ بداية 2026، مستفيدة من صعودها بنسبة 64% العام الماضي، ومدعومة أيضاً بمشتريات البنوك المركزية القوية والتدفقات الداخلة إلى الصناديق المتداولة في البورصة وتوقعات خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية.
ومن المتوقع أن يثبت مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) أسعار الفائدة في اجتماعه الذي سيبدأ في وقت لاحق اليوم، وسط تحقيق جنائي تجريه إدارة ترمب مع رئيسه جيروم باول.
Deutsche Bank predicted today that gold prices will jump to $6,000 per ounce by 2026, as investors continue to increase their allocations to non-dollar assets and real assets.
Gold reached a record high in spot trading above $5,100 per ounce yesterday, as rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty increased investor demand for safe-haven assets.
Strong Performance
Deutsche Bank stated: "According to alternative scenarios, an ounce price of $6,900 may actually be more in line with the extremely strong performance over the past two years."
Analysts at Société Générale also expect gold prices to reach $6,000 per ounce by the end of the year, but they note that this may be a conservative estimate given the potential for further gains.
Morgan Stanley stated yesterday: "Gold may continue to rise, indicating the possibility of reaching $5,700 per ounce."
64% Increase
Gold prices have surged more than 17% since the beginning of 2026, benefiting from a 64% increase last year, and also supported by strong central bank purchases, inflows into exchange-traded funds, and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts.
The Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) is expected to keep interest rates steady in its meeting that will begin later today, amid a criminal investigation being conducted by the Trump administration against its head Jerome Powell.