Deutsche Bank predicted today that gold prices will jump to $6,000 per ounce by 2026, as investors continue to increase their allocations to non-dollar assets and real assets.



Gold reached a record high in spot trading above $5,100 per ounce yesterday, as rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty increased investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Strong Performance



Deutsche Bank stated: "According to alternative scenarios, an ounce price of $6,900 may actually be more in line with the extremely strong performance over the past two years."



Analysts at Société Générale also expect gold prices to reach $6,000 per ounce by the end of the year, but they note that this may be a conservative estimate given the potential for further gains.



Morgan Stanley stated yesterday: "Gold may continue to rise, indicating the possibility of reaching $5,700 per ounce."

64% Increase



Gold prices have surged more than 17% since the beginning of 2026, benefiting from a 64% increase last year, and also supported by strong central bank purchases, inflows into exchange-traded funds, and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts.



The Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) is expected to keep interest rates steady in its meeting that will begin later today, amid a criminal investigation being conducted by the Trump administration against its head Jerome Powell.