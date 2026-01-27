توقع «دويتشه بنك»، اليوم، أن تقفز أسعار الذهب إلى 6000 دولار للأوقية في 2026، بينما يواصل مستثمرون زيادة مخصصاتهم من الأصول غير الدولارية والأصول الحقيقية.


وسجل الذهب في المعاملات الفورية مستوى قياسياً مرتفعاً فوق 5,100 دولار للأوقية أمس، بعد أن زادت حالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي والاقتصادي من إقبال المستثمرين على أصول تمثل ملاذاً آمناً.

أداء قوي


وقال «دويتشه بنك»: «وفقاً لسيناريوهات بديلة، ربما يكون سعر الأوقية عند 6900 دولار في الواقع أكثر انسجاماً مع الأداء القوي للغاية على مدى العامين الماضيين».


ويتوقع محللون في «سوسيتيه جنرال» أيضاً أن يصل سعر الذهب إلى 6000 دولار للأوقية بحلول نهاية العام، لكنهم يشيرون إلى أن ذلك ربما يكون تقديراً متحفظاً في ظل فرص تحقيق المزيد من المكاسب.


وقال «مورغان ستانلي» أمس:«إن الذهب ربما يواصل الصعود، مشيراً إلى احتمال وصوله إلى 5700 دولار للأوقية».

64 % ارتفاع


وقفزت أسعار الذهب بأكثر من 17% منذ بداية 2026، مستفيدة من صعودها بنسبة 64% العام الماضي، ومدعومة أيضاً بمشتريات البنوك المركزية القوية والتدفقات الداخلة إلى الصناديق المتداولة في البورصة وتوقعات خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية.


ومن المتوقع أن يثبت مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) أسعار الفائدة في اجتماعه الذي سيبدأ في وقت لاحق اليوم، وسط تحقيق جنائي تجريه إدارة ترمب مع رئيسه جيروم باول.