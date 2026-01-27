The exchange rate of the Iranian rial has dropped to 1.5 million rials per dollar, marking its lowest level ever, following the widespread protests that swept the country due to economic crises.



Currency exchange shops displayed this rate at a time when Iran is still suffering from the repercussions of international sanctions, especially those related to its nuclear program, and mismanagement by government officials.



The protests in Iran began on December 28 of last year, triggered by the collapse of the Iranian currency, the rial, and quickly spread across the country.



Downward Spiral



The Iranian rial has slipped into a new downward spiral, as U.S. measures have cut off Iran from the vital flow of dollars from Iraq, significantly reducing its foreign currency revenues from oil sales.



Official estimates indicate that Iran's GDP has declined from about $550 billion two years ago to around $356 billion currently, representing a loss of nearly $200 billion in just two years, reflecting the depth of the crisis that began in the banking sector and extended to wide-ranging political and social repercussions.