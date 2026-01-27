تراجع سعر صرف الريال الإيراني إلى 1.5 مليون ريال مقابل الدولار الواحد، ليسجل أدنى مستوى له على الإطلاق، وذلك عقب الاحتجاجات الواسعة التي شهدتها البلاد على خلفية الأزمات الاقتصادية.
وعرضت محلات الصرافة هذا السعر في وقت لا تزال إيران تعاني فيه من تبعات العقوبات الدولية، خصوصاً تلك المرتبطة ببرنامجها النووي، وسوء الإدارة من قبل المسؤولين الحكوميين.
وبدأت الاحتجاجات في إيران يوم 28 ديسمبر الماضي، جراء انهيار العملة الإيرانية، الريال، وسرعان ما انتشرت في مختلف أنحاء البلاد.
دوامة هبوط
وانزلق الريال الإيراني إلى دوامة هبوط جديدة، حيث أدت الإجراءات الأمريكية إلى قطع إيران عن تدفق الدولارات الحيوي من العراق، وخفضت بشكل كبير عائداتها من العملات الأجنبية من مبيعات النفط.
وتشير تقديرات رسمية إلى أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الإيراني تراجع من نحو 550 مليار دولار قبل عامين إلى نحو 356 مليار دولار حاليًا، أي بخسارة تقترب من 200 مليار دولار خلال عامين فقط، وهو ما يعكس عمق الأزمة التي بدأت في القطاع المصرفي وامتدت إلى تداعيات سياسية واجتماعية واسعة.
The exchange rate of the Iranian rial has dropped to 1.5 million rials per dollar, marking its lowest level ever, following the widespread protests that swept the country due to economic crises.
Currency exchange shops displayed this rate at a time when Iran is still suffering from the repercussions of international sanctions, especially those related to its nuclear program, and mismanagement by government officials.
The protests in Iran began on December 28 of last year, triggered by the collapse of the Iranian currency, the rial, and quickly spread across the country.
Downward Spiral
The Iranian rial has slipped into a new downward spiral, as U.S. measures have cut off Iran from the vital flow of dollars from Iraq, significantly reducing its foreign currency revenues from oil sales.
Official estimates indicate that Iran's GDP has declined from about $550 billion two years ago to around $356 billion currently, representing a loss of nearly $200 billion in just two years, reflecting the depth of the crisis that began in the banking sector and extended to wide-ranging political and social repercussions.