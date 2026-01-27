تراجع سعر صرف الريال الإيراني إلى 1.5 مليون ريال مقابل الدولار الواحد، ليسجل أدنى مستوى له على الإطلاق، وذلك عقب الاحتجاجات الواسعة التي شهدتها البلاد على خلفية الأزمات الاقتصادية.


وعرضت محلات الصرافة هذا السعر في وقت لا تزال إيران تعاني فيه من تبعات العقوبات الدولية، خصوصاً تلك المرتبطة ببرنامجها النووي، وسوء الإدارة من قبل المسؤولين الحكوميين.


وبدأت الاحتجاجات في إيران يوم 28 ديسمبر الماضي، جراء انهيار العملة الإيرانية، الريال، وسرعان ما انتشرت في مختلف أنحاء البلاد.


دوامة هبوط


وانزلق الريال الإيراني إلى دوامة هبوط جديدة، حيث أدت الإجراءات الأمريكية إلى قطع إيران عن تدفق الدولارات الحيوي من العراق، وخفضت بشكل كبير عائداتها من العملات الأجنبية من مبيعات النفط.


وتشير تقديرات رسمية إلى أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الإيراني تراجع من نحو 550 مليار دولار قبل عامين إلى نحو 356 مليار دولار حاليًا، أي بخسارة تقترب من 200 مليار دولار خلال عامين فقط، وهو ما يعكس عمق الأزمة التي بدأت في القطاع المصرفي وامتدت إلى تداعيات سياسية واجتماعية واسعة.