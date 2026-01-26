أعلنت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية طرح 11 موقعًا تعدينيًّا للمنافسة في مجمع كسارات الصمان بالمنطقة الشرقية، في إطار سعيها إلى تحفيز الاستثمارات التعدينية، وتعزيز الامتثال لأعلى معايير الحوكمة والشفافية في قطاع التعدين، إضافة إلى تنمية المجتمعات المحلية المجاورة للمشاريع التعدينية.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية جراح الجراح أن المواقع التعدينية المطروحة للمنافسة مخصصة للبحص ومواد الكسارات، وتغطي مساحتها 9 كيلومترات مربعة، مشيرًا إلى أن فترة استقبال الطلبات تمتد من 15 فبراير إلى 5 مارس 2026، وذلك عبر منصة «تعدين» الرقمية، فيما تتضمّن مراحل المنافسة التسجيل في المنافسة، وتأهيل المتنافسين، ثم إطلاق عملية المزايدة، تليها مرحلة إعلان نتائج المزايدة والشركات الفائزة.

وتهدف الوزارة من تخصيص المجمعات التعدينية إلى تشجيع الاستثمار في قطاع التعدين، وتعزيز معايير الحوكمة، وحماية مواقع التعدين من التعديات غير النظامية، إضافة إلى تنمية المناطق المجاورة لمواقع الأنشطة التعدينية.