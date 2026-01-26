أعلنت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية طرح 11 موقعًا تعدينيًّا للمنافسة في مجمع كسارات الصمان بالمنطقة الشرقية، في إطار سعيها إلى تحفيز الاستثمارات التعدينية، وتعزيز الامتثال لأعلى معايير الحوكمة والشفافية في قطاع التعدين، إضافة إلى تنمية المجتمعات المحلية المجاورة للمشاريع التعدينية.
وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية جراح الجراح أن المواقع التعدينية المطروحة للمنافسة مخصصة للبحص ومواد الكسارات، وتغطي مساحتها 9 كيلومترات مربعة، مشيرًا إلى أن فترة استقبال الطلبات تمتد من 15 فبراير إلى 5 مارس 2026، وذلك عبر منصة «تعدين» الرقمية، فيما تتضمّن مراحل المنافسة التسجيل في المنافسة، وتأهيل المتنافسين، ثم إطلاق عملية المزايدة، تليها مرحلة إعلان نتائج المزايدة والشركات الفائزة.
وتهدف الوزارة من تخصيص المجمعات التعدينية إلى تشجيع الاستثمار في قطاع التعدين، وتعزيز معايير الحوكمة، وحماية مواقع التعدين من التعديات غير النظامية، إضافة إلى تنمية المناطق المجاورة لمواقع الأنشطة التعدينية.
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the offering of 11 mining sites for competition in the Al-Summan Crushers Complex in the Eastern Province, as part of its efforts to stimulate mining investments, enhance compliance with the highest standards of governance and transparency in the mining sector, and develop local communities adjacent to mining projects.
The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Jarrah Al-Jarrah, clarified that the mining sites offered for competition are designated for gravel and crusher materials, covering an area of 9 square kilometers. He noted that the application period extends from February 15 to March 5, 2026, via the digital platform "Maden." The competition stages include registration for the competition, qualification of competitors, followed by the bidding process, and then the announcement of the bidding results and the winning companies.
The ministry aims to allocate mining complexes to encourage investment in the mining sector, enhance governance standards, protect mining sites from illegal encroachments, and develop areas adjacent to mining activity sites.