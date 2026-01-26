The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the offering of 11 mining sites for competition in the Al-Summan Crushers Complex in the Eastern Province, as part of its efforts to stimulate mining investments, enhance compliance with the highest standards of governance and transparency in the mining sector, and develop local communities adjacent to mining projects.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Jarrah Al-Jarrah, clarified that the mining sites offered for competition are designated for gravel and crusher materials, covering an area of 9 square kilometers. He noted that the application period extends from February 15 to March 5, 2026, via the digital platform "Maden." The competition stages include registration for the competition, qualification of competitors, followed by the bidding process, and then the announcement of the bidding results and the winning companies.

The ministry aims to allocate mining complexes to encourage investment in the mining sector, enhance governance standards, protect mining sites from illegal encroachments, and develop areas adjacent to mining activity sites.