The Saudi Ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar, stated that what the Kingdom has witnessed in recent years in terms of achievements confirms the existence of a strong base of qualified individuals, not only among students traveling around the world, but also among current and future employees capable of competing anywhere, from London to New York or San Francisco. However, they have chosen to return home to build their future there, and this is the greatest evidence of the success of Vision 2030.



She clarified during a special panel discussion on the Saudi development experience organized by the Strategic Management Office at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos that human resources are the main driver of economic development.



She emphasized that based on her observations within the framework of Vision 2030, any modern economy needs capital, but it also needs to invest in youth to thrive; otherwise, we create an unfriendly environment for human capital.