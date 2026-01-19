قالت السفيرة السعودية في الولايات المتحدة الأميرة ريما بنت بندر إن ما شهدته المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية من إنجازات يؤكد وجود قاعدة قوية من الأشخاص المؤهلين، ليس فقط من الطلاب الذين يسافرون حول العالم، بل أيضاً هناك موظفون حاليون ومستقبليون قادرون على المنافسة في أي مكان، من لندن إلى نيويورك أو سان فرانسيسكو، إلا أنهم اختاروا العودة إلى الوطن لبناء مستقبلهم فيه، وهذا أكبر دليل على نجاح رؤية 2030.


وأوضحت خلال جلسة حوارية خاصة حول تجربة التنمية السعودية ينظمها مكتب الإدارة الإستراتيجية في البيت السعودي على هامش أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 في دافوس أن الموارد البشرية هي المحرك الأساسي للتنمية الاقتصادية.


وأكدت أنه بناءً على ما لاحظته في إطار رؤية 2030، فإن أي اقتصاد عصري يحتاج إلى رأس مال، لكنه يحتاج أيضاً إلى الاستثمار في الشباب ليزدهر، وإلا فإننا نخلق بيئة غير صديقة لرأس المال البشري.