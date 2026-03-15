The Saudi Riyal has stabilized against the Egyptian Pound today (Sunday), March 15, 2026, in Egyptian banks during the daily transactions. The average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 13.95 for buying and 13.99 for selling, while at the National Bank of Egypt it was 13.96 EGP for buying and 14.03 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it was 13.96 EGP for buying and 14.03 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 13.99 EGP for buying and 14.04 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 13.99 EGP for buying and 14.04 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.99 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank it was 13.93 EGP for buying and 14.02 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the Saudi Riyal remained stable against the Egyptian Pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday. The Saudi Riyal at the National Bank of Egypt was priced at 13.91 EGP for buying and 13.98 EGP for selling, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it was 13.95 EGP for buying and 13.99 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it was 13.91 EGP for buying and 13.98 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank it was 13.92 EGP for buying and 13.96 EGP for selling.