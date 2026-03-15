شهد سعر الريال السعودي استقراراً أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم (الأحد)، 15-3-2026، بالبنوك المصرية في وسط التعاملات اليومية، وسجل متوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري 13.95 للشراء، و13.99 للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.96 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 13.96 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.99 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.99 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.99 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.93 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية -نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 13.91 جنيه للشراء، و13.98 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك المركزي المصري 13.95 جنيه للشراء، و13.99 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 13.91 جنيه للشراء، و13.98 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.92 جنيه للشراء، و13.96 جنيه للبيع.