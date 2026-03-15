شهد سعر الريال السعودي استقراراً أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم (الأحد)، 15-3-2026، بالبنوك المصرية في وسط التعاملات اليومية، وسجل متوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري 13.95 للشراء، و13.99 للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.96 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 13.96 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.99 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.99 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.99 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.93 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تداولات أمس، استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية -نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 13.91 جنيه للشراء، و13.98 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك المركزي المصري 13.95 جنيه للشراء، و13.99 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 13.91 جنيه للشراء، و13.98 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.92 جنيه للشراء، و13.96 جنيه للبيع.
The Saudi Riyal has stabilized against the Egyptian Pound today (Sunday), March 15, 2026, in Egyptian banks during the daily transactions. The average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 13.95 for buying and 13.99 for selling, while at the National Bank of Egypt it was 13.96 EGP for buying and 14.03 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it was 13.96 EGP for buying and 14.03 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 13.99 EGP for buying and 14.04 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 13.99 EGP for buying and 14.04 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.99 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank it was 13.93 EGP for buying and 14.02 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the Saudi Riyal remained stable against the Egyptian Pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday. The Saudi Riyal at the National Bank of Egypt was priced at 13.91 EGP for buying and 13.98 EGP for selling, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it was 13.95 EGP for buying and 13.99 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it was 13.91 EGP for buying and 13.98 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank it was 13.92 EGP for buying and 13.96 EGP for selling.