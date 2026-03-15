تراجع معدل التضخم في السعودية إلى 1.7% خلال فبراير 2026 مقارنة بيناير الماضي، ليجل أدنى مستوى في عام كامل.


ووفقاً لبيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، سجل الرقم القياسي لتكاليف المعيشة ارتفاعاً إلى 104.5 نقطة خلال فبراير (وفقاً لسنة الأساس 2023) مقارنة بـ102.7 نقطة خلال الفترة نفسها من 2025.


وكانت الهيئة قد طورت آلية الجمع والاحتساب للرقم القياسي لأسعار المستهلك وفقاً لأفضل الممارسات الدولية بما يحقق مزيداً من الشمولية والدقة.


وقامت الهيئة بتحديث السنة المرجعية للمؤشر لتكون سنة 2023، مع تحديث بنود وأوزان سلة أسعار المستهلك إضافة إلى التوسع في التغطية الجغرافية لتشمل المناطق كافة.


ويقاس مستوى التضخم بنسبة التغير في تكاليف المعيشة بين الفترة الحالية والفترة المقابلة لها نفسها من العام السابق، ويعرف انخفاضه من ارتفاعه بمقارنته مع الشهر الذي سبقه.


وأرجعت الهيئة ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف المعيشة إلى ارتفاع أسعار السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 4.1%، وأسعار النقل بنسبة 1.4%، وأسعار المطاعم وخدمات الإقامة بنسبة 1.9%.


وقالت إن أسعار السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى تأثرت بارتفاع أسعار مجموعة الإيجارات الفعلية للسكن بنسبة 5.1%.


وسجلت جميع المناطق ارتفاعاً في معدل التضخم خلال فبراير 2026 مقارنة بيناير، ماعدا منطقة تبوك.


وتصدرت منطقة الرياض المناطق من حيث معدل التضخم بنسبة 3.32%، ثم الحدود الشمالية بنسبة 2.43%، وكانت المنطقة الشرقية الأقل بنسبة 0.16%.


* التضخم في السعودية:


- الأدنى خلال عام


- 104.5 نقطة في فبراير


- 3.32% التضخم في الرياض


- الشرقية الأقل بنسبة 0.16%