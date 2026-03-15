The inflation rate in Saudi Arabia decreased to 1.7% in February 2026 compared to last January, marking the lowest level in a full year.



According to data from the General Authority for Statistics, the consumer price index rose to 104.5 points in February (based on the year 2023) compared to 102.7 points during the same period in 2025.



The authority had developed a mechanism for collecting and calculating the consumer price index according to the best international practices to achieve greater comprehensiveness and accuracy.



The authority updated the reference year for the index to be 2023, along with updating the items and weights of the consumer price basket, in addition to expanding the geographical coverage to include all regions.



The level of inflation is measured by the percentage change in the cost of living between the current period and the same period of the previous year, and its decrease is known by comparing it with the previous month.



The authority attributed the rise in the consumer price index to the increase in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices by 4.1%, transportation prices by 1.4%, and restaurant and accommodation service prices by 1.9%.



It stated that the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels were affected by the increase in the actual rental prices for housing by 5.1%.



All regions recorded an increase in the inflation rate during February 2026 compared to January, except for the Tabuk region.



The Riyadh region topped the areas in terms of inflation rate at 3.32%, followed by the Northern Borders at 2.43%, while the Eastern region had the lowest rate at 0.16%.



* Inflation in Saudi Arabia:



- The lowest in a year



- 104.5 points in February



- 3.32% inflation in Riyadh



- The Eastern region had the lowest at 0.16%