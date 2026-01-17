استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية؛ نظرًا للعطلة الأسبوعية، اليوم.


وسجل متوسط سعر الريال في البنك المركزي المصري 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري، بلغ سعر الريال 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك التجارى الدولى 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي


12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع.


وبنك قناة السويس 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وسجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، أمس، 12.54 للشراء، 12.58 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.51 جنيه للشراء، 12.58 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.54 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع. والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.57 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع.