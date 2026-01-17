استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية؛ نظرًا للعطلة الأسبوعية، اليوم.
وسجل متوسط سعر الريال في البنك المركزي المصري 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري، بلغ سعر الريال 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك التجارى الدولى 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي
12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع.
وبنك قناة السويس 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وسجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، أمس، 12.54 للشراء، 12.58 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.51 جنيه للشراء، 12.58 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.54 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع. والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.57 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع.
The Saudi Riyal price stabilized against the Egyptian Pound in Egyptian banks today due to the weekend holiday.
The average price of the Riyal in the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
In the National Bank of Egypt, the price of the Riyal reached 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
In Banque Misr, it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, while in Alexandria Bank it was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.
In the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, while in Al Baraka Bank it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.
In Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal in the Central Bank of Egypt yesterday was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling. In the National Bank of Egypt, the price was 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling.
In Banque Misr, it was 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, while in Alexandria Bank it was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling. In the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, and in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, while in Al Baraka Bank it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling.
In Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling.