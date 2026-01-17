The Saudi Riyal price stabilized against the Egyptian Pound in Egyptian banks today due to the weekend holiday.



The average price of the Riyal in the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



In the National Bank of Egypt, the price of the Riyal reached 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



In Banque Misr, it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, while in Alexandria Bank it was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.



In the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank



it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, while in Al Baraka Bank it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.



In Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal in the Central Bank of Egypt yesterday was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling. In the National Bank of Egypt, the price was 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling.



In Banque Misr, it was 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, while in Alexandria Bank it was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling. In the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, and in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, while in Al Baraka Bank it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling.



In Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling.