في خطوة إستراتيجية لتعزيز الاستثمار وجذب الشركات العالمية والمحلية، أصدرت الحكومة السعودية اللائحة التنظيمية للمنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة برأس الخير ومدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، والتي ستدخل حيز التنفيذ بعد 90 يوماً.

وتتيح اللوائح الجديدة للشركات إعفاءات ضريبية وجمركية مميزة، مع إعفاء كامل من نظام جباية الزكاة وضريبة الاستقطاع، كما تم تحديد صفر بالمئة لضريبة القيمة المضافة على توريدات السلع بين المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة، ما يجعل الاستثمار في هذه المناطق فرصة ذهبية للشركات المحلية والدولية.

وأكدت اللوائح على مرونة تأسيس الشركات في المنطقة، إذ يمكن لأي شركة أن تأخذ شكل الشركة ذات المسؤولية المحدودة، مع إمكانية تسجيل فروع متعددة، وحماية الأسماء التجارية، وإبرام اتفاقيات شركاء أو ميثاق عائلي، لتسهيل الأعمال وحفظ حقوق المستثمرين.

كما نصت اللوائح على تنظيم العمل والعمال، من خلال تحديد نسب التوطين وفق احتياجات المنطقة، وضوابط نقل الخدمات، ووضع حد أدنى للأجور بما يتوافق مع مناطق المملكة الأخرى، بالإضافة إلى سياسة مساواة كاملة بين العاملين دون تمييز على أساس الجنس أو السن أو الإعاقة.

وأوضحت الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع في رأس الخير وشركة إعمار المدينة الاقتصادية في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، أن صلاحيات الرقابة والتفتيش ستخضع لمراقبين متخصصين بالتنسيق مع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، مع وضع جداول محددة للمخالفات والغرامات، لضمان تطبيق أعلى معايير النزاهة والشفافية، مع حق التظلم أمام لجان مختصة والمحاكم الإدارية.

وتغطي اللوائح الجديدة أيضًا إجراءات الترخيص والتصاريح، وإدارة البنية التحتية، والموانئ، والمناطق الصناعية والتجارية والسكنية، وأمن وسلامة العاملين والزائرين، بما يضع هذه المناطق على خارطة الاستثمار الأكثر جاذبية في الشرق الأوسط.

وتؤكد السعودية من خلال هذه الخطوة التزامها بتحفيز الاستثمار، وتسهيل بيئة الأعمال، وتعزيز الاقتصاد الوطني وفق رؤية 2030، مع توفير إطار واضح وشفاف للشركات والمستثمرين للاستفادة من كافة الحوافز والإعفاءات.

