In a strategic move to enhance investment and attract global and local companies, the Saudi government has issued the regulatory framework for the special economic zone in Ras Al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City, which will come into effect after 90 days.

The new regulations provide companies with exceptional tax and customs exemptions, including a complete exemption from the zakat collection system and withholding tax, as well as setting a zero percent value-added tax on the supply of goods between special economic zones, making investment in these areas a golden opportunity for local and international companies.

The regulations emphasize the flexibility of establishing companies in the area, allowing any company to take the form of a limited liability company, with the possibility of registering multiple branches, protecting trade names, and entering into partnership agreements or family charters to facilitate business and safeguard investors' rights.

The regulations also stipulate the organization of labor and workers, by determining localization ratios according to the needs of the area, controls for service transfer, and setting a minimum wage that aligns with other regions of the Kingdom, in addition to a policy of full equality among workers without discrimination based on gender, age, or disability.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in Ras Al-Khair and Emaar Economic City in King Abdullah Economic City clarified that the powers of monitoring and inspection will be subject to specialized inspectors in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, with specific schedules for violations and fines to ensure the application of the highest standards of integrity and transparency, along with the right to appeal before specialized committees and administrative courts.

The new regulations also cover licensing and permits procedures, infrastructure management, ports, industrial, commercial, and residential areas, and the safety and security of workers and visitors, placing these areas on the map of the most attractive investment opportunities in the Middle East.

Through this step, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to stimulating investment, facilitating the business environment, and enhancing the national economy in line with Vision 2030, while providing a clear and transparent framework for companies and investors to benefit from all incentives and exemptions.

