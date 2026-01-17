في خطوة إستراتيجية لتعزيز الاستثمار وجذب الشركات العالمية والمحلية، أصدرت الحكومة السعودية اللائحة التنظيمية للمنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة برأس الخير ومدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، والتي ستدخل حيز التنفيذ بعد 90 يوماً.
وتتيح اللوائح الجديدة للشركات إعفاءات ضريبية وجمركية مميزة، مع إعفاء كامل من نظام جباية الزكاة وضريبة الاستقطاع، كما تم تحديد صفر بالمئة لضريبة القيمة المضافة على توريدات السلع بين المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة، ما يجعل الاستثمار في هذه المناطق فرصة ذهبية للشركات المحلية والدولية.
وأكدت اللوائح على مرونة تأسيس الشركات في المنطقة، إذ يمكن لأي شركة أن تأخذ شكل الشركة ذات المسؤولية المحدودة، مع إمكانية تسجيل فروع متعددة، وحماية الأسماء التجارية، وإبرام اتفاقيات شركاء أو ميثاق عائلي، لتسهيل الأعمال وحفظ حقوق المستثمرين.
كما نصت اللوائح على تنظيم العمل والعمال، من خلال تحديد نسب التوطين وفق احتياجات المنطقة، وضوابط نقل الخدمات، ووضع حد أدنى للأجور بما يتوافق مع مناطق المملكة الأخرى، بالإضافة إلى سياسة مساواة كاملة بين العاملين دون تمييز على أساس الجنس أو السن أو الإعاقة.
وأوضحت الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع في رأس الخير وشركة إعمار المدينة الاقتصادية في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، أن صلاحيات الرقابة والتفتيش ستخضع لمراقبين متخصصين بالتنسيق مع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، مع وضع جداول محددة للمخالفات والغرامات، لضمان تطبيق أعلى معايير النزاهة والشفافية، مع حق التظلم أمام لجان مختصة والمحاكم الإدارية.
وتغطي اللوائح الجديدة أيضًا إجراءات الترخيص والتصاريح، وإدارة البنية التحتية، والموانئ، والمناطق الصناعية والتجارية والسكنية، وأمن وسلامة العاملين والزائرين، بما يضع هذه المناطق على خارطة الاستثمار الأكثر جاذبية في الشرق الأوسط.
وتؤكد السعودية من خلال هذه الخطوة التزامها بتحفيز الاستثمار، وتسهيل بيئة الأعمال، وتعزيز الاقتصاد الوطني وفق رؤية 2030، مع توفير إطار واضح وشفاف للشركات والمستثمرين للاستفادة من كافة الحوافز والإعفاءات.
يذكر أن مجلس الوزراء السعودي في خطوة إستراتيجية لتعزيز الاستثمار ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني، وافق أخيراً على اللوائح التنظيمية الجديدة للمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة في كل من رأس الخير، مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، وجازان، بالإضافة إلى الحوسبة السحابية المعلوماتية. وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030 لتعزيز بيئة الأعمال، وتقديم حوافز استثنائية للشركات العاملة في هذه المناطق، تشمل إعفاءات ضريبية، وتسهيلات جمركية، وإعفاءات من نظام جباية الزكاة وضريبة الاستقطاع.
In a strategic move to enhance investment and attract global and local companies, the Saudi government has issued the regulatory framework for the special economic zone in Ras Al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City, which will come into effect after 90 days.
The new regulations provide companies with exceptional tax and customs exemptions, including a complete exemption from the zakat collection system and withholding tax, as well as setting a zero percent value-added tax on the supply of goods between special economic zones, making investment in these areas a golden opportunity for local and international companies.
The regulations emphasize the flexibility of establishing companies in the area, allowing any company to take the form of a limited liability company, with the possibility of registering multiple branches, protecting trade names, and entering into partnership agreements or family charters to facilitate business and safeguard investors' rights.
The regulations also stipulate the organization of labor and workers, by determining localization ratios according to the needs of the area, controls for service transfer, and setting a minimum wage that aligns with other regions of the Kingdom, in addition to a policy of full equality among workers without discrimination based on gender, age, or disability.
The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in Ras Al-Khair and Emaar Economic City in King Abdullah Economic City clarified that the powers of monitoring and inspection will be subject to specialized inspectors in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, with specific schedules for violations and fines to ensure the application of the highest standards of integrity and transparency, along with the right to appeal before specialized committees and administrative courts.
The new regulations also cover licensing and permits procedures, infrastructure management, ports, industrial, commercial, and residential areas, and the safety and security of workers and visitors, placing these areas on the map of the most attractive investment opportunities in the Middle East.
Through this step, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to stimulating investment, facilitating the business environment, and enhancing the national economy in line with Vision 2030, while providing a clear and transparent framework for companies and investors to benefit from all incentives and exemptions.
It is noteworthy that the Saudi Council of Ministers, in a strategic move to enhance investment and support the national economy, recently approved the new regulatory frameworks for special economic zones in Ras Al-Khair, King Abdullah Economic City, and Jazan, in addition to cloud computing. This step comes as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance the business environment and provide exceptional incentives for companies operating in these areas, including tax exemptions, customs facilitation, and exemptions from the zakat collection system and withholding tax.