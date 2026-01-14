استقبلت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بمكة المكرمة، ممثلة في أمينها العام الدكتور ثامر باعظيم، القنصل العام لجمهورية غانا بجدة الدكتور عبدالرحمن آدم، بمقر الغرفة في مكة المكرمة.
وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث آفاق تعزيز التعاون التجاري والاستثماري بين قطاعي الأعمال في البلدين، إلى جانب استعراض دور غرفة مكة المكرمة في دعم المستثمرين وتيسير قنوات التواصل بين رجال وسيدات الأعمال.
شركات فاعلة
وناقش الطرفان الفرص المتاحة لتطوير العلاقات الاقتصادية وبناء شراكات فاعلة تسهم في تنمية التبادل التجاري المشترك. وأكد الجانبان أهمية مواصلة التنسيق والتواصل بما يدعم مجتمع الأعمال ويفتح مجالات جديدة للتعاون الاقتصادي بين المملكة وجمهورية غانا.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mecca, represented by its Secretary-General Dr. Thamer Baazim, received the Consul General of the Republic of Ghana in Jeddah, Dr. Abdulrahman Adam, at the Chamber's headquarters in Mecca.
During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of enhancing commercial and investment cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries, as well as reviewing the role of the Mecca Chamber in supporting investors and facilitating communication channels between businesswomen and businessmen.
Active Companies
The two parties discussed the available opportunities to develop economic relations and build effective partnerships that contribute to the growth of mutual trade exchange. Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and communication to support the business community and open new avenues for economic cooperation between the Kingdom and the Republic of Ghana.