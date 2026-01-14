استقبلت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بمكة المكرمة، ممثلة في أمينها العام الدكتور ثامر باعظيم، القنصل العام لجمهورية غانا بجدة الدكتور عبدالرحمن آدم، بمقر الغرفة في مكة المكرمة.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث آفاق تعزيز التعاون التجاري والاستثماري بين قطاعي الأعمال في البلدين، إلى جانب استعراض دور غرفة مكة المكرمة في دعم المستثمرين وتيسير قنوات التواصل بين رجال وسيدات الأعمال.

شركات فاعلة


وناقش الطرفان الفرص المتاحة لتطوير العلاقات الاقتصادية وبناء شراكات فاعلة تسهم في تنمية التبادل التجاري المشترك. وأكد الجانبان أهمية مواصلة التنسيق والتواصل بما يدعم مجتمع الأعمال ويفتح مجالات جديدة للتعاون الاقتصادي بين المملكة وجمهورية غانا.