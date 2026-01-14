The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mecca, represented by its Secretary-General Dr. Thamer Baazim, received the Consul General of the Republic of Ghana in Jeddah, Dr. Abdulrahman Adam, at the Chamber's headquarters in Mecca.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of enhancing commercial and investment cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries, as well as reviewing the role of the Mecca Chamber in supporting investors and facilitating communication channels between businesswomen and businessmen.

The two parties discussed the available opportunities to develop economic relations and build effective partnerships that contribute to the growth of mutual trade exchange. Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and communication to support the business community and open new avenues for economic cooperation between the Kingdom and the Republic of Ghana.