سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري اليوم 12.55 للشراء، 12.59 للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.60 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.60 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع.
وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و 12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.49جنيه للشراء، 12.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.52 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، استقرّ متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنوك المصرية. وسجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.58 للشراء، 12.62 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع
وفي بنك مصر 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.58 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.57 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، 12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.52 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.55 for buying and 12.59 for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the price is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.60 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.60 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.
At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal remained stable in Egyptian banks. The price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 12.58 for buying and 12.62 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the price was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling.