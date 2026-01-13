سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري اليوم 12.55 للشراء، 12.59 للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.60 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.60 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع.


وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و 12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.49جنيه للشراء، 12.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.52 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، استقرّ متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنوك المصرية. وسجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.58 للشراء، 12.62 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع


وفي بنك مصر 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.58 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.57 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، 12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.52 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.