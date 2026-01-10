كشفت شبكة CNBC، أن الالتزامات الخارجية لفنزويلا تراوح بين 150 و170 مليار دولار، في حين لا يتجاوز الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للبلاد لعام 2025 نحو 82 مليار دولار؛ ما يجعل أي خطة سداد مباشرة شبه مستحيلة ويضع الدولة أمام ساعة الحساب الكبرى.


ووفقاً للبيانات، يفوق دين فنزويلا حجم اقتصاد البلاد، إذ يمثل 200% مقابل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي؛ ما يشكل تهديداً للاستقرار الإقليمي، ويؤثر على العملات المحلية، التضخم، والاستثمارات الأجنبية.


ومع استيلاء واشنطن على صادرات النفط الفنزويلي واحتجاز الموارد الاستراتيجية، أصبح النفط أداة ضغط مباشرة على الدولة وأداة لضمان سداد الديون أو إعادة هيكلة الاقتصاد وفق شروط أمريكية.


تصعيد النزاع


هذا التحرك يعزز قدرة الدائنين الأمريكيين والصناديق الانتهازية على فرض شروطهم، لكنه يزيد من احتمالية تصعيد النزاع السياسي والاقتصادي في الداخل والخارج.


وقال محللو بنك سيتي غروب: «إن الحل الوحيد لإبقاء فنزويلا واقفة هو شطب نحو 50% من قيمة الديون الحالية، وإصدار سندات جديدة لأجل 20 عاماً بفائدة 4.4% لتعويض المستثمرين».


لكن الاتفاق يحتاج إلى موافقة الصين وروسيا، وموازنة مصالح المستثمرين الدوليين، وهو ما أصبح أكثر تعقيداً بعد الضغوط الأمريكية والسيطرة على النفط.


قنبلة اقتصادية وسياسية


ديون فنزويلا لم تعد مجرد أرقام على الورق، بل قنبلة محتملة تهدد النظام السياسي، الأسواق المحلية، واستقرار العلاقات الدولية.


ومع سيطرة واشنطن على النفط واعتقال مادورو، أصبح الضغط على الدولة شديداً، ما يجعل أي حل اقتصادي مرتبطاً بالتحولات السياسية العالمية.