مع ارتفاع أسعار الذهب إلى أكثر من 4,500 دولار للأوقية، يبدو أن المعدن النفيس يشهد جنونًا تاريخيًا. لكن الحقيقة الأعمق ليست في السعر القياسي وحده، بل في من يستفيد فعليًا من هذه الموجة الصاعدة.
خلف الواجهة اللامعة، تخوض البنوك العالمية والمتداولون الكبار سباقًا محمومًا لتحقيق أكبر الأرباح منذ سنوات، مستفيدين من تداول الذهب والإيرادات المرتبطة به، بل وتوسيع أعمال التخزين التي كانت يومًا «نشاطًا مملًا».
وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع «العربية. نت»، فإن الذهب اليوم ليس مجرد سلعة يُشترى ويُباع، بل أداة مالية مربحة للبنوك. أبرز الأرقام تشير إلى زيادة 50% في إيرادات تداول مؤشرات المعادن النفيسة خلال أول 9 أشهر من العام.
وقد حقق أكبر 12 بنكًا عالميًا 1.4 مليار دولار من مداخيل تداول الذهب فقط هذا العام.
ومن المتوقع أن يكون 2025 ثاني أفضل عام تاريخيًا لتداول الذهب.
نتيجة هذا الجنون، أعادت بنوك كبرى مثل مورغان ستانلي وسوسيتيه جنرال فتح أقسام تداول الذهب، بعد أن كانت قد أغلقتها لسنوات، لأن المال عاد إلى حيث لم يكن أحد ينظر.
دخل إضافي مضمون
لم يعد تداول الذهب الطريقة الوحيدة لجني الأرباح. فخلال السنوات الماضية، كان تخزين الذهب نشاطًا منخفض الهامش، لكنه اليوم تحول إلى دخل إضافي مضمون للبنوك الكبرى، حيث أصبحت الخزانات تستقطب المعدن النفيس مقابل رسوم ثابتة أو فوائد على الاحتياطات.
وتقود أيضا المصافي والمنصات المالية حربا عالمية على قطعة الكعكة، وليس البنوك وحدها من يجنون الملايين، حيث أصبح السباق عالميًا.
مصافٍ سويسرية تحقق أرباحًا ضخمة من صهر وتكرير الذهب، ومنصات مالية ووسطاء في لندن يشاركون في التداول وتحويل الذهب إلى منتجات استثمارية متنوعة.
باختصار، الذهب لم يعد ملاذًا آمنًا فقط، بل أصبح ساحة صراع مالي عالمي.
مستويات قياسية للأسعار
عدة عوامل أدت إلى هذا الجنون من بينها ارتفاع أسعار الذهب إلى مستويات قياسية، ما جذب التدفقات المالية الضخمة، وتقلبات الأسواق العالمية، مما دفع المستثمرين للعودة إلى المعدن النفيس كأصل مضمون.
ومن بين الأسباب الأخرى عودة البنوك الكبرى إلى التداول والتخزين بعد سنوات من الابتعاد عن الذهب، وطلب متزايد على الذهب من المصافي والمنصات الاستثمارية العالمية.
الذهب ليس مجرد معدن ثمين يُشترى ويُباع، بل أداة مالية إستراتيجية للبنوك، والمصافي، والمنصات العالمية.
ومع ارتفاع الأسعار والطلب العالمي، الحرب على الذهب مستمرة في كل زاوية من وول ستريت إلى لندن وسويسرا، بينما يحقق من يعرف كيف يستثمر بشكل ذكي أرباحًا ضخمة من موجة صعود لم نر مثلها منذ سنوات.
ويبقى السؤال: هل سيستمر الذهب في إشعال هذه المعارك المالية، أم أن موجة الجنون الحالية ستتراجع مع أول تصحيح عالمي للأسواق؟
With gold prices rising to over $4,500 per ounce, it seems that the precious metal is experiencing a historic frenzy. But the deeper truth lies not just in the record price, but in who is actually benefiting from this upward wave.
Behind the shiny facade, global banks and major traders are in a frantic race to achieve the largest profits in years, capitalizing on gold trading and the associated revenues, even expanding storage operations that were once considered a "boring activity."
According to a report published by "Al Arabiya.net," gold today is not just a commodity that is bought and sold, but a lucrative financial tool for banks. The most notable figures indicate a 50% increase in revenues from precious metals trading during the first 9 months of the year.
The largest 12 global banks have made $1.4 billion from gold trading revenues alone this year.
2025 is expected to be the second-best year in history for gold trading.
As a result of this frenzy, major banks like Morgan Stanley and Société Générale have reopened their gold trading departments after having closed them for years, as money has returned to where no one was looking.
Guaranteed Additional Income
Gold trading is no longer the only way to make profits. In recent years, gold storage was a low-margin activity, but today it has turned into a guaranteed additional income for major banks, as vaults attract the precious metal in exchange for fixed fees or interest on reserves.
Refineries and financial platforms are also leading a global war for a piece of the pie, and it is not just banks that are making millions, as the race has become global.
Swiss refineries are making huge profits from melting and refining gold, while financial platforms and brokers in London participate in trading and converting gold into various investment products.
In short, gold is no longer just a safe haven; it has become a battleground for global financial conflict.
Record Price Levels
Several factors have led to this frenzy, including the rise in gold prices to record levels, which attracted massive financial flows, and global market volatility, prompting investors to return to the precious metal as a secure asset.
Among other reasons are the return of major banks to trading and storage after years of distancing themselves from gold, and an increasing demand for gold from global refineries and investment platforms.
Gold is not just a precious metal that is bought and sold; it is a strategic financial tool for banks, refineries, and global platforms.
With rising prices and global demand, the war for gold continues in every corner from Wall Street to London and Switzerland, while those who know how to invest wisely are reaping massive profits from a surge we haven't seen in years.
The question remains: Will gold continue to ignite these financial battles, or will the current wave of frenzy recede with the first global market correction?