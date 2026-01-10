With gold prices rising to over $4,500 per ounce, it seems that the precious metal is experiencing a historic frenzy. But the deeper truth lies not just in the record price, but in who is actually benefiting from this upward wave.



Behind the shiny facade, global banks and major traders are in a frantic race to achieve the largest profits in years, capitalizing on gold trading and the associated revenues, even expanding storage operations that were once considered a "boring activity."



According to a report published by "Al Arabiya.net," gold today is not just a commodity that is bought and sold, but a lucrative financial tool for banks. The most notable figures indicate a 50% increase in revenues from precious metals trading during the first 9 months of the year.



The largest 12 global banks have made $1.4 billion from gold trading revenues alone this year.



2025 is expected to be the second-best year in history for gold trading.



As a result of this frenzy, major banks like Morgan Stanley and Société Générale have reopened their gold trading departments after having closed them for years, as money has returned to where no one was looking.



Guaranteed Additional Income



Gold trading is no longer the only way to make profits. In recent years, gold storage was a low-margin activity, but today it has turned into a guaranteed additional income for major banks, as vaults attract the precious metal in exchange for fixed fees or interest on reserves.



Refineries and financial platforms are also leading a global war for a piece of the pie, and it is not just banks that are making millions, as the race has become global.



Swiss refineries are making huge profits from melting and refining gold, while financial platforms and brokers in London participate in trading and converting gold into various investment products.



In short, gold is no longer just a safe haven; it has become a battleground for global financial conflict.



Record Price Levels



Several factors have led to this frenzy, including the rise in gold prices to record levels, which attracted massive financial flows, and global market volatility, prompting investors to return to the precious metal as a secure asset.



Among other reasons are the return of major banks to trading and storage after years of distancing themselves from gold, and an increasing demand for gold from global refineries and investment platforms.



Gold is not just a precious metal that is bought and sold; it is a strategic financial tool for banks, refineries, and global platforms.



With rising prices and global demand, the war for gold continues in every corner from Wall Street to London and Switzerland, while those who know how to invest wisely are reaping massive profits from a surge we haven't seen in years.



The question remains: Will gold continue to ignite these financial battles, or will the current wave of frenzy recede with the first global market correction?