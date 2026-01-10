مع ارتفاع أسعار الذهب إلى أكثر من 4,500 دولار للأوقية، يبدو أن المعدن النفيس يشهد جنونًا تاريخيًا. لكن الحقيقة الأعمق ليست في السعر القياسي وحده، بل في من يستفيد فعليًا من هذه الموجة الصاعدة.


خلف الواجهة اللامعة، تخوض البنوك العالمية والمتداولون الكبار سباقًا محمومًا لتحقيق أكبر الأرباح منذ سنوات، مستفيدين من تداول الذهب والإيرادات المرتبطة به، بل وتوسيع أعمال التخزين التي كانت يومًا «نشاطًا مملًا».


وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع «العربية. نت»، فإن الذهب اليوم ليس مجرد سلعة يُشترى ويُباع، بل أداة مالية مربحة للبنوك. أبرز الأرقام تشير إلى زيادة 50% في إيرادات تداول مؤشرات المعادن النفيسة خلال أول 9 أشهر من العام.


وقد حقق أكبر 12 بنكًا عالميًا 1.4 مليار دولار من مداخيل تداول الذهب فقط هذا العام.


ومن المتوقع أن يكون 2025 ثاني أفضل عام تاريخيًا لتداول الذهب.


نتيجة هذا الجنون، أعادت بنوك كبرى مثل مورغان ستانلي وسوسيتيه جنرال فتح أقسام تداول الذهب، بعد أن كانت قد أغلقتها لسنوات، لأن المال عاد إلى حيث لم يكن أحد ينظر.


دخل إضافي مضمون


لم يعد تداول الذهب الطريقة الوحيدة لجني الأرباح. فخلال السنوات الماضية، كان تخزين الذهب نشاطًا منخفض الهامش، لكنه اليوم تحول إلى دخل إضافي مضمون للبنوك الكبرى، حيث أصبحت الخزانات تستقطب المعدن النفيس مقابل رسوم ثابتة أو فوائد على الاحتياطات.


وتقود أيضا المصافي والمنصات المالية حربا عالمية على قطعة الكعكة، وليس البنوك وحدها من يجنون الملايين، حيث أصبح السباق عالميًا.


مصافٍ سويسرية تحقق أرباحًا ضخمة من صهر وتكرير الذهب، ومنصات مالية ووسطاء في لندن يشاركون في التداول وتحويل الذهب إلى منتجات استثمارية متنوعة.


باختصار، الذهب لم يعد ملاذًا آمنًا فقط، بل أصبح ساحة صراع مالي عالمي.


مستويات قياسية للأسعار


عدة عوامل أدت إلى هذا الجنون من بينها ارتفاع أسعار الذهب إلى مستويات قياسية، ما جذب التدفقات المالية الضخمة، وتقلبات الأسواق العالمية، مما دفع المستثمرين للعودة إلى المعدن النفيس كأصل مضمون.


ومن بين الأسباب الأخرى عودة البنوك الكبرى إلى التداول والتخزين بعد سنوات من الابتعاد عن الذهب، وطلب متزايد على الذهب من المصافي والمنصات الاستثمارية العالمية.


الذهب ليس مجرد معدن ثمين يُشترى ويُباع، بل أداة مالية إستراتيجية للبنوك، والمصافي، والمنصات العالمية.


ومع ارتفاع الأسعار والطلب العالمي، الحرب على الذهب مستمرة في كل زاوية من وول ستريت إلى لندن وسويسرا، بينما يحقق من يعرف كيف يستثمر بشكل ذكي أرباحًا ضخمة من موجة صعود لم نر مثلها منذ سنوات.


ويبقى السؤال: هل سيستمر الذهب في إشعال هذه المعارك المالية، أم أن موجة الجنون الحالية ستتراجع مع أول تصحيح عالمي للأسواق؟