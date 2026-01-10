ارتفعت أسعار النفط 2% في آخر تداولات لها، مع تزايد ‍المخاوف بشأن الإمدادات بسبب تصاعد الاحتجاجات في إيران المنتجة للنفط وتصعيد الهجمات في الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.35 دولار أو 2.18% لتصل إلى 63.34 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية. وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.36 دولار أو 2.35% إلى 59.12 دولار.


وقفز الخامان القياسيان بأكثر من 3%، بعد انخفاضات على مدى يومين متتاليين. وعلى مدار الأسبوع، ارتفع خام برنت بنحو 4%، بينما زاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنحو 3%.

مخاوف من الاضطرابات


وقال كبير المحللين في إحدى المجموعات البحثية المتخصصة فيل فلين: «الانتفاضة في إيران تبقي السوق على المحك».


وأضاف رئيس قطاع تحليل السلع الأولية في ساكسو بنك أولي هانسن:«يبدو أن الاحتجاجات في إيران تتصاعد، ‍مما يثير مخاوف السوق من اضطرابات».


وتزايدت المخاوف من احتمال تعطل إنتاج النفط الإيراني مع اشتداد الاضطرابات المدنية في البلاد.

مبيعات فنزويلا


وأظهر مسح أن منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) ضخت 28.40 مليون برميل يوميا ‍الشهر الماضي، بانخفاض ‍100 ألف برميل يوميا عن الإجمالي المعدل لشهر نوفمبر الماضي، إذ سجلت ‌إيران وفنزويلا أكبر الانخفاضات. وزادت المخاوف بشأن ⁠الإمدادات مع تفاقم الحرب ‍بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.


من جهته، طالب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بمنح الولايات المتحدة حق الوصول الكامل إلى قطاع النفط الفنزويلي بعد أيام قليلة من اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.


وذكر مسؤولون أمريكيون أن واشنطن ستسيطر على مبيعات وإيرادات النفط ‌الفنزويلي إلى أجل غير مسمى.