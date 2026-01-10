The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal against the Egyptian Pound has stabilized, due to the holiday of Egyptian banks today, with the rate recorded at the Central Bank of Egypt being 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it is 12.56 EGP for buying,



12.60 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.



At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, it is 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



Week's Trading



During last week's trading, the average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal against the Egyptian Pound was recorded at the Central Bank of Egypt as 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.71 EGP for selling.



The rate at the National Bank of Egypt was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.62 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.68 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.66 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.