Oil prices strengthened their gains during trading on Thursday, as markets monitored U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to control Venezuelan crude oil sales.



Brent crude futures for March delivery rose by 1.6% or 97 cents to $60.93 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for February delivery increased by 1.57% or 88 cents to $56.87 per barrel.



The United States seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, one of which was flying the Russian flag, as part of Trump's efforts to control Venezuelan oil flows.



A survey conducted by Bloomberg revealed that OPEC's oil production remained stable last month, at just over 29 million barrels per day, despite a 14% decline in Venezuelan supplies.