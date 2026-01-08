عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملاتها (الخميس)، مع متابعة الأسواق خطط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسيطرة على مبيعات الخام الفنزويلي.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم مارس بنسبة 1.6% أو 97 سنتًا إلى 60.93 دولار للبرميل، وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» تسليم شهر فبراير بنسبة 1.57% أو 88 سنتًا إلى 56.87 دولار للبرميل.


وصادرت الولايات المتحدة أمس (الأربعاء)، ناقلتي نفط مرتبطتين بفنزويلا في المحيط الأطلسي، إحداهما ترفع العلم الروسي، في إطار مساعي «ترمب» للتحكم في تدفقات النفط الفنزويلي.


وكشف مسح أجرته وكالة «بلومبرج»، أن إنتاج «أوبك» النفطي استقر خلال الشهر الماضي، حيث بلغ ما يزيد قليلًا عن 29 مليون برميل يوميًا، رغم تراجع إمدادات فنزويلا بنسبة 14%.