عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملاتها (الخميس)، مع متابعة الأسواق خطط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسيطرة على مبيعات الخام الفنزويلي.
وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم مارس بنسبة 1.6% أو 97 سنتًا إلى 60.93 دولار للبرميل، وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» تسليم شهر فبراير بنسبة 1.57% أو 88 سنتًا إلى 56.87 دولار للبرميل.
وصادرت الولايات المتحدة أمس (الأربعاء)، ناقلتي نفط مرتبطتين بفنزويلا في المحيط الأطلسي، إحداهما ترفع العلم الروسي، في إطار مساعي «ترمب» للتحكم في تدفقات النفط الفنزويلي.
وكشف مسح أجرته وكالة «بلومبرج»، أن إنتاج «أوبك» النفطي استقر خلال الشهر الماضي، حيث بلغ ما يزيد قليلًا عن 29 مليون برميل يوميًا، رغم تراجع إمدادات فنزويلا بنسبة 14%.
Oil prices strengthened their gains during trading on Thursday, as markets monitored U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to control Venezuelan crude oil sales.
Brent crude futures for March delivery rose by 1.6% or 97 cents to $60.93 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for February delivery increased by 1.57% or 88 cents to $56.87 per barrel.
The United States seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, one of which was flying the Russian flag, as part of Trump's efforts to control Venezuelan oil flows.
A survey conducted by Bloomberg revealed that OPEC's oil production remained stable last month, at just over 29 million barrels per day, despite a 14% decline in Venezuelan supplies.