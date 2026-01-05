عدّل بنك ستاندرد تشارترد توقعاته لسعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مقابل الجنيه المصري، مرجحاً أن يصل إلى 47.5 جنيه في الربع الأول من عام 2026، مقارنة بتقديرات سابقة عند 49 جنيهاً، وأن يستقر عند 49 جنيهاً بنهاية العام بدلاً من 51 جنيهاً سابقاً.


وأوضح البنك في تقريره السنوي «التوجهات العالمية 2026» أن هذا التعديل المتوقع لسعر الجنيه المصري نتيجة للتحسن التدريجي في ديناميكيات سوق الصرف، مدعوماً بتدفقات قوية من العملات الأجنبية وإصلاحات هيكلية مستمرة.


وضع أكثر قوة


وأشار إلى أن مصر تدخل العام الجديد بوضع اقتصادي كلي أكثر قوة، بعد دورة مهمة من تعديل السياسات خلال العامين الماضيين، بدأت نتائجها تظهر في مؤشرات أوضح على الاستقرار والتعافي، خصوصا على الصعيدين الخارجي والنقدي.


وأكد التقرير أن التدفقات المستمرة من شركاء دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والمستثمرين على المدى الطويل، إلى جانب عائدات برنامج الخصخصة الحكومي، ساهمت في إعادة بناء صافي الأصول الأجنبية وخلق بيئة صرف أكثر تنظيمًا، مما عزز ثقة المستثمرين في السوق المصرية.


تراجع التضخم


وتوقع البنك أن يتراجع معدل التضخم في مصر إلى نحو 11% بحلول يونيو 2026، مدعما بانخفاض أسعار السلع الأساسية وتحسن ظروف العرض المحلي، وهو ما يمنح البنك المركزي المصري مرونة أكبر في تيسير السياسة النقدية، ويخفف الضغوط التمويلية على الشركات.


وعلى صعيد النمو، رجح التقرير ارتفاع الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي إلى 4.5% في السنة المالية 2026، مدفوعاً نشاط أقوى في قطاعات التجارة والتصنيع والهيدروكربونات، إضافة إلى تدفقات السياحة واستقرار عائدات قناة السويس.