عدّل بنك ستاندرد تشارترد توقعاته لسعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مقابل الجنيه المصري، مرجحاً أن يصل إلى 47.5 جنيه في الربع الأول من عام 2026، مقارنة بتقديرات سابقة عند 49 جنيهاً، وأن يستقر عند 49 جنيهاً بنهاية العام بدلاً من 51 جنيهاً سابقاً.
وأوضح البنك في تقريره السنوي «التوجهات العالمية 2026» أن هذا التعديل المتوقع لسعر الجنيه المصري نتيجة للتحسن التدريجي في ديناميكيات سوق الصرف، مدعوماً بتدفقات قوية من العملات الأجنبية وإصلاحات هيكلية مستمرة.
وضع أكثر قوة
وأشار إلى أن مصر تدخل العام الجديد بوضع اقتصادي كلي أكثر قوة، بعد دورة مهمة من تعديل السياسات خلال العامين الماضيين، بدأت نتائجها تظهر في مؤشرات أوضح على الاستقرار والتعافي، خصوصا على الصعيدين الخارجي والنقدي.
وأكد التقرير أن التدفقات المستمرة من شركاء دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والمستثمرين على المدى الطويل، إلى جانب عائدات برنامج الخصخصة الحكومي، ساهمت في إعادة بناء صافي الأصول الأجنبية وخلق بيئة صرف أكثر تنظيمًا، مما عزز ثقة المستثمرين في السوق المصرية.
تراجع التضخم
وتوقع البنك أن يتراجع معدل التضخم في مصر إلى نحو 11% بحلول يونيو 2026، مدعما بانخفاض أسعار السلع الأساسية وتحسن ظروف العرض المحلي، وهو ما يمنح البنك المركزي المصري مرونة أكبر في تيسير السياسة النقدية، ويخفف الضغوط التمويلية على الشركات.
وعلى صعيد النمو، رجح التقرير ارتفاع الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي إلى 4.5% في السنة المالية 2026، مدفوعاً نشاط أقوى في قطاعات التجارة والتصنيع والهيدروكربونات، إضافة إلى تدفقات السياحة واستقرار عائدات قناة السويس.
Standard Chartered Bank has revised its forecasts for the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Egyptian pound, predicting it will reach 47.5 pounds in the first quarter of 2026, compared to previous estimates of 49 pounds, and that it will stabilize at 49 pounds by the end of the year instead of the previously expected 51 pounds.
The bank explained in its annual report "Global Trends 2026" that this expected adjustment in the value of the Egyptian pound is a result of the gradual improvement in exchange market dynamics, supported by strong inflows of foreign currencies and ongoing structural reforms.
A Stronger Position
It noted that Egypt is entering the new year with a stronger macroeconomic position, following an important cycle of policy adjustments over the past two years, the results of which are beginning to show clearer indicators of stability and recovery, especially on the external and monetary fronts.
The report confirmed that the continuous inflows from Gulf Cooperation Council partners and long-term investors, along with revenues from the government privatization program, have contributed to rebuilding net foreign assets and creating a more organized exchange environment, which has boosted investor confidence in the Egyptian market.
Declining Inflation
The bank predicted that the inflation rate in Egypt would decline to around 11% by June 2026, supported by falling prices of essential goods and improved local supply conditions, which provides the Central Bank of Egypt with greater flexibility in easing monetary policy and alleviates financial pressures on companies.
Regarding growth, the report anticipated that real GDP would rise to 4.5% in the fiscal year 2026, driven by stronger activity in the trade, manufacturing, and hydrocarbons sectors, in addition to tourism inflows and stable revenues from the Suez Canal.