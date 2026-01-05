Standard Chartered Bank has revised its forecasts for the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Egyptian pound, predicting it will reach 47.5 pounds in the first quarter of 2026, compared to previous estimates of 49 pounds, and that it will stabilize at 49 pounds by the end of the year instead of the previously expected 51 pounds.



The bank explained in its annual report "Global Trends 2026" that this expected adjustment in the value of the Egyptian pound is a result of the gradual improvement in exchange market dynamics, supported by strong inflows of foreign currencies and ongoing structural reforms.



A Stronger Position



It noted that Egypt is entering the new year with a stronger macroeconomic position, following an important cycle of policy adjustments over the past two years, the results of which are beginning to show clearer indicators of stability and recovery, especially on the external and monetary fronts.



The report confirmed that the continuous inflows from Gulf Cooperation Council partners and long-term investors, along with revenues from the government privatization program, have contributed to rebuilding net foreign assets and creating a more organized exchange environment, which has boosted investor confidence in the Egyptian market.



Declining Inflation



The bank predicted that the inflation rate in Egypt would decline to around 11% by June 2026, supported by falling prices of essential goods and improved local supply conditions, which provides the Central Bank of Egypt with greater flexibility in easing monetary policy and alleviates financial pressures on companies.



Regarding growth, the report anticipated that real GDP would rise to 4.5% in the fiscal year 2026, driven by stronger activity in the trade, manufacturing, and hydrocarbons sectors, in addition to tourism inflows and stable revenues from the Suez Canal.