The famous Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris announced that the beginning of 2026 came as a surprise due to the American strike on Venezuela, which he considers a stunning and unusual measure.



He said in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business": "This measure will raise geopolitical risks, especially with China and Russia not objecting."



Sawiris pointed out that oil prices are expected to be affected at the beginning of trading tomorrow (Monday).



He explained that the decline of the US dollar is expected to continue throughout this year, along with the ongoing rise in gold prices.



Expected Rate



He added: "The expected rate for the rise in gold prices this year is up to 10%, compared to the record increases during 2025."



The Venezuelan president was imprisoned yesterday in New York after being arrested by the United States, which announced its intention to manage a transitional phase in Venezuela and exploit its vast oil reserves.



Images showed the Venezuelan president disembarking from a plane accompanied by security at an airport in northern New York, then arriving in Manhattan by helicopter.



The White House released a video of Maduro, handcuffed and wearing sandals, being escorted by security personnel to the offices of the federal drug enforcement agency.