أعلن رجل الأعمال المصري الشهير نجيب ساويرس، أن بداية عام 2026 جاءت مفاجئة بسبب الضربة الأمريكية لفنزويلا، حيث يعتبر إجراءً مذهلاً وغير عادي.
وقال ساويرس، في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»:«إن هذا الإجراء سيرفع المخاطر الجيوسياسية، خصوصا مع عدم اعتراض الصين وروسيا».
وأشار ساويرس إلى أنه من المتوقع أن تتأثر أسعار البترول عند بداية تداولات غد (الإثنين).
وأوضح أنه من المتوقع استمرار تراجع الدولار الأمريكي خلال العام الحالي، مع استمرار ارتفاع سعر الذهب.
نسبة متوقعة
وأضاف:«النسبة المتوقعة لارتفاع أسعار الذهب خلال العام الحالي تصل إلى 10%، مقارنة بالارتفاع القياسية خلال عام 2025».
وكان الرئيس الفنزويلي قد أودع السجن، أمس، في نيويورك بعدما اعتقلته الولايات المتحدة معلنة عزمها إدارة مرحلة انتقالية في فنزويلا واستغلال احتياطياتها النفطية الهائلة.
وأظهرت صور الرئيس الفنزويلي يترجل من طائرة برفقة حراسة في مطار في شمال نيويورك، ثم يصل إلى مانهاتن على متن مروحية.
ونشر البيت الأبيض مقطع فيديو لمادورو، مكبل اليدين ومنتعلاً صندلاً، ويقتاده عناصر أمن إلى مكاتب الوكالة الفيدرالية لمكافحة المخدرات.
