من المتوقع أن يواصل سعر الذهب ارتفاعه التاريخي ليسجل مستويات قياسية جديدة في عام 2026، رغم أن المحللين يتوقعون تباطؤ وتيرة صعود المعدن بعد عام من المكاسب المذهلة، وذلك وفقاً لاستطلاع أجرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
وبحسب الاستطلاع، سيرتفع سعر الذهب، الذي قفز بنسبة 64% في عام 2025، بنحو 7% ليصل إلى 4610 دولارات للأوقية بحلول نهاية هذا العام، وفقاً لمتوسط توقعات 11 محللاً.
ويتوقع المحللون أن تبقى العديد من العوامل التي ساهمت في الارتفاع الكبير للذهب في عام 2025 قائمة هذا العام، بما في ذلك عمليات الشراء من قبل البنوك المركزية في الأسواق الناشئة وطلب المستثمرين على الأصول الآمنة.
وكان التوقع الأكثر تفاؤلاً هو وصول سعر الذهب إلى 5400 دولار للأوقية؛ ما يعني ارتفاعاً بنسبة 25%.
مستوى قياسي
سجل الذهب مستوى قياسياً بلغ نحو 4550 دولاراً للأوقية خلال جلسة التداول في 26 ديسمبر الماضي، مدفوعاً جزئياً بالحصار الأمريكي المفروض على فنزويلا. ومنذ ذلك الحين، تراجع قليلاً وسط تقلبات حادة في أسعار المعادن النفيسة مع نهاية العام.
ومع عزو العديد من المحللين ارتفاع أسعار الذهب إلى تدفقات المستثمرين، صرّحت لينا توماس من «غولدمان ساكس» بأن هناك «إمكانية كبيرة للارتفاع» في توقعاتها بوصول سعر الذهب إلى 4900 دولار بنهاية العام «في حال تنويع المستثمرين محافظهم الاستثمارية».
وأضافت أن حصص المستثمرين في الذهب لا تزال منخفضة، وقدّرت أنه مقابل كل زيادة قدرها 0.01 نقطة مئوية في تخصيص المستثمرين الأمريكيين للذهب في محافظهم، سيرتفع السعر بنحو 1.4%.
The price of gold is expected to continue its historic rise, reaching new record levels in 2026, although analysts anticipate a slowdown in the pace of the metal's ascent after a year of remarkable gains, according to a survey conducted by the Financial Times, which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.
According to the survey, the price of gold, which surged by 64% in 2025, is expected to rise by about 7% to reach $4,610 per ounce by the end of this year, based on the average forecasts of 11 analysts.
Analysts expect that many factors contributing to the significant rise in gold prices in 2025 will remain in place this year, including purchases by central banks in emerging markets and investor demand for safe assets.
The most optimistic forecast was for the price of gold to reach $5,400 per ounce, which would mean a 25% increase.
Record Level
Gold recorded a record level of about $4,550 per ounce during trading on December 26, driven in part by the U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela. Since then, it has slightly declined amid sharp fluctuations in precious metal prices at the end of the year.
While many analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to investor inflows, Lina Thomas from Goldman Sachs stated that there is a "significant potential for an increase" in her forecast of gold reaching $4,900 by the end of the year "if investors diversify their investment portfolios."
She added that investor allocations to gold remain low, estimating that for every 0.01 percentage point increase in U.S. investors' allocation to gold in their portfolios, the price would rise by about 1.4%.