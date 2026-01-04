The price of gold is expected to continue its historic rise, reaching new record levels in 2026, although analysts anticipate a slowdown in the pace of the metal's ascent after a year of remarkable gains, according to a survey conducted by the Financial Times, which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.



According to the survey, the price of gold, which surged by 64% in 2025, is expected to rise by about 7% to reach $4,610 per ounce by the end of this year, based on the average forecasts of 11 analysts.



Analysts expect that many factors contributing to the significant rise in gold prices in 2025 will remain in place this year, including purchases by central banks in emerging markets and investor demand for safe assets.



The most optimistic forecast was for the price of gold to reach $5,400 per ounce, which would mean a 25% increase.



Record Level



Gold recorded a record level of about $4,550 per ounce during trading on December 26, driven in part by the U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela. Since then, it has slightly declined amid sharp fluctuations in precious metal prices at the end of the year.



While many analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to investor inflows, Lina Thomas from Goldman Sachs stated that there is a "significant potential for an increase" in her forecast of gold reaching $4,900 by the end of the year "if investors diversify their investment portfolios."



She added that investor allocations to gold remain low, estimating that for every 0.01 percentage point increase in U.S. investors' allocation to gold in their portfolios, the price would rise by about 1.4%.