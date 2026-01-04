من المتوقع أن يواصل سعر الذهب ارتفاعه التاريخي ليسجل مستويات قياسية جديدة في عام 2026، رغم أن المحللين يتوقعون تباطؤ وتيرة صعود المعدن بعد عام من المكاسب المذهلة، وذلك وفقاً لاستطلاع أجرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


وبحسب الاستطلاع، سيرتفع سعر الذهب، الذي قفز بنسبة 64% في عام 2025، بنحو 7% ليصل إلى 4610 دولارات للأوقية بحلول نهاية هذا العام، وفقاً لمتوسط توقعات 11 محللاً.


ويتوقع المحللون أن تبقى العديد من العوامل التي ساهمت في الارتفاع الكبير للذهب في عام 2025 قائمة هذا العام، بما في ذلك عمليات الشراء من قبل البنوك المركزية في الأسواق الناشئة وطلب المستثمرين على الأصول الآمنة.


وكان التوقع الأكثر تفاؤلاً هو وصول سعر الذهب إلى 5400 دولار للأوقية؛ ما يعني ارتفاعاً بنسبة 25%.


مستوى قياسي


سجل الذهب مستوى قياسياً بلغ نحو 4550 دولاراً للأوقية خلال جلسة التداول في 26 ديسمبر الماضي، مدفوعاً جزئياً بالحصار الأمريكي المفروض على فنزويلا. ومنذ ذلك الحين، تراجع قليلاً وسط تقلبات حادة في أسعار المعادن النفيسة مع نهاية العام.


ومع عزو العديد من المحللين ارتفاع أسعار الذهب إلى تدفقات المستثمرين، صرّحت لينا توماس من «غولدمان ساكس» بأن هناك «إمكانية كبيرة للارتفاع» في توقعاتها بوصول سعر الذهب إلى 4900 دولار بنهاية العام «في حال تنويع المستثمرين محافظهم الاستثمارية».


وأضافت أن حصص المستثمرين في الذهب لا تزال منخفضة، وقدّرت أنه مقابل كل زيادة قدرها 0.01 نقطة مئوية في تخصيص المستثمرين الأمريكيين للذهب في محافظهم، سيرتفع السعر بنحو 1.4%.