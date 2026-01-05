Recent medical research has shown that a combination of two approved drugs may enhance the effectiveness of treatment against an aggressive type of blood cancer known as "acute myeloid leukemia (AML)," which could represent a promising step towards improving clinical outcomes for patients who do not respond to traditional therapies.



According to a scientific study conducted at the Oregon Health & Science University and published in specialized medical sources in oncology, researchers combined the drug venetoclax, used in leukemia treatment, with the drug palbociclib, which is typically used in breast cancer treatment. This combination demonstrated higher efficacy and greater sustainability in combating cancer cells compared to using venetoclax alone.



Data indicate that this approach not only improves the treatment's ability to eliminate cancer cells in human tissues and animal models but also prevents the cells from adapting to the treatment by producing resistant proteins, which had previously hindered treatment, according to statements from Jeffrey Tyner, a professor of cell biology, evolution, and cancer at the Oregon Health & Science University.



The researchers in this study focus on distinguishing the characteristics of tumors resistant to standard treatments, as it has been shown that the new combination disrupts the survival mechanisms that cancer cells use to overcome conventional therapy, enabling the body to respond better to both drugs together.



This discovery is particularly important for patients suffering from aggressive types of leukemia that are diagnosed annually in tens of thousands around the world, as statistics indicate that acute myeloid leukemia is one of the most common types of leukemia, making the improvement of treatment options a medical priority.



Although the results are still in the research stages and further clinical trials are needed to confirm efficacy and safety on a larger scale, this drug combination opens the door to new hope in treating treatment-resistant leukemia, which could change the course of future care for patients with this type of cancer.



