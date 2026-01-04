عقدت الدول الـ8 الأعضاء في مجموعة «أوبك بلس»، التي تضم المملكة العربية السعودية، وروسيا، والعراق، والإمارات، والكويت، وكازاخستان، والجزائر، وعُمان، التي سبق أن أعلنت تعديلات تطوعية إضافية في شهري أبريل ونوفمبر من عام 2023، اجتماعاً عبر الاتصال المرئي اليوم، لمراجعة مستجدات السوق البترولية وآفاقها المستقبلية.
وجددت الدول الـ8 المشاركة التأكيد على قرارها في 2 نوفمبر 2025 بتعليق الزيادات في الإنتاج خلال شهري فبراير ومارس من عام 2026، نظراً إلى العوامل الموسمية.
وجددت الدول الـ8 المشاركة تأكيدها أن كميات الخفض البالغة 1.65 مليون برميل يومياً قد تتم إعادتها بشكل جزئي أو كامل، تدريجياً، حسب متغيرات السوق.
تقييم السوق
وستواصل الدول المشاركة متابعة وتقييم ظروف السوق بشكل دقيق. وفي إطار جهودها المستمرة لدعم استقرار السوق، أكدت الدول الـ8 مجدداً أهمية تبني نهجٍ حذر، والاحتفاظ بالمرونة الكاملة للاستمرار في إيقاف تعديلات الإنتاج التطوعية الإضافية أو عكسها، بما في ذلك تعديلات الإنتاج التطوعية السابقة البالغة 2.2 مليون برميل يومياً، التي أُعلن عنها في نوفمبر 2023.
وجددت الدول الـ8 التزامها بإعلان التعاون، بما في ذلك التعديلات التطوعية الإضافية التي ستتم مراقبة الالتزام بها من قبل لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة، كما أكّدت الدول عزمها على تعويض كامل كميات الإنتاج الزائدة منذ يناير 2024.
وستعقد الدول الـ8 اجتماعات شهرية لمتابعة تطورات السوق، ومستوى الالتزام، وتنفيذ خطط التعويض، على أن يُعقد الاجتماع القادم في 1 فبراير 2026.
The 8 member countries of the "OPEC Plus" group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, held a virtual meeting today to review the developments in the oil market and its future prospects.
The 8 participating countries reiterated their decision on November 2, 2025, to suspend production increases during February and March 2026, due to seasonal factors.
The 8 participating countries reaffirmed that the reduction of 1.65 million barrels per day may be gradually restored partially or fully, depending on market variables.
Market Assessment
The participating countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions. As part of their ongoing efforts to support market stability, the 8 countries once again emphasized the importance of adopting a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility to continue suspending or reversing additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previous voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day, announced in November 2023.
The 8 countries renewed their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments that will be monitored for compliance by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, and the countries affirmed their intention to fully compensate for all excess production since January 2024.
The 8 countries will hold monthly meetings to follow up on market developments, compliance levels, and the implementation of compensation plans, with the next meeting scheduled for February 1, 2026.