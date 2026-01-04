The 8 member countries of the "OPEC Plus" group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, held a virtual meeting today to review the developments in the oil market and its future prospects.



The 8 participating countries reiterated their decision on November 2, 2025, to suspend production increases during February and March 2026, due to seasonal factors.



The 8 participating countries reaffirmed that the reduction of 1.65 million barrels per day may be gradually restored partially or fully, depending on market variables.

Market Assessment



The participating countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions. As part of their ongoing efforts to support market stability, the 8 countries once again emphasized the importance of adopting a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility to continue suspending or reversing additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previous voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day, announced in November 2023.



The 8 countries renewed their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments that will be monitored for compliance by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, and the countries affirmed their intention to fully compensate for all excess production since January 2024.



The 8 countries will hold monthly meetings to follow up on market developments, compliance levels, and the implementation of compensation plans, with the next meeting scheduled for February 1, 2026.