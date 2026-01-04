عقدت الدول الـ8 الأعضاء في مجموعة «أوبك بلس»، التي تضم المملكة العربية السعودية، وروسيا، والعراق، والإمارات، والكويت، وكازاخستان، والجزائر، وعُمان، التي سبق أن أعلنت تعديلات تطوعية إضافية في شهري أبريل ونوفمبر من عام 2023، اجتماعاً عبر الاتصال المرئي اليوم، لمراجعة مستجدات السوق البترولية وآفاقها المستقبلية.


وجددت الدول الـ8 المشاركة التأكيد على قرارها في 2 نوفمبر 2025 بتعليق الزيادات في الإنتاج خلال شهري فبراير ومارس من عام 2026، نظراً إلى العوامل الموسمية.


وجددت الدول الـ8 المشاركة تأكيدها أن كميات الخفض البالغة 1.65 مليون برميل يومياً قد تتم إعادتها بشكل جزئي أو كامل، تدريجياً، حسب متغيرات السوق.

تقييم السوق


وستواصل الدول المشاركة متابعة وتقييم ظروف السوق بشكل دقيق. وفي إطار جهودها المستمرة لدعم استقرار السوق، أكدت الدول الـ8 مجدداً أهمية تبني نهجٍ حذر، والاحتفاظ بالمرونة الكاملة للاستمرار في إيقاف تعديلات الإنتاج التطوعية الإضافية أو عكسها، بما في ذلك تعديلات الإنتاج التطوعية السابقة البالغة 2.2 مليون برميل يومياً، التي أُعلن عنها في نوفمبر 2023.


وجددت الدول الـ8 التزامها بإعلان التعاون، بما في ذلك التعديلات التطوعية الإضافية التي ستتم مراقبة الالتزام بها من قبل لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة، كما أكّدت الدول عزمها على تعويض كامل كميات الإنتاج الزائدة منذ يناير 2024.


وستعقد الدول الـ8 اجتماعات شهرية لمتابعة تطورات السوق، ومستوى الالتزام، وتنفيذ خطط التعويض، على أن يُعقد الاجتماع القادم في 1 فبراير 2026.