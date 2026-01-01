أعلنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك تمديد مبادرة الإعفاء من الغرامات حتى 30 يونيو 2026.
يذكر أن زاتكا أوضحت سابقا أن المبادرة تتضمن إعفاء المكلفين من غرامات التأخر في التسجيل بجميع الأنظمة الضريبية، والتأخر في السداد، والتأخر في تقديم الإقرار في جميع الأنظمة الضريبية، إضافة إلى غرامة تصحيح الإقرار لضريبة القيمة المضافة، وغرامات مخالفات الضبط الميداني المتعلقة بتطبيق أحكام الفوترة الإلكترونية، والأحكام العامة الأخرى لضريبة القيمة المضافة.
وأشارت إلى أنه يُشترط للاستفادة من المبادرة، أن يكون المكلف مسجلًا في النظام الضريبي، وأن يتم تقديم جميع الإقرارات واجبة التقديم للهيئة، وسداد كامل أصل دين الضريبة المتعلق بالإقرارات الضريبية المستحقة، مع إمكانية التقدم للهيئة بطلب تقسيطها، شريطة أن يتم تقديم الطلب أثناء سريان المبادرة وأن يتم الالتزام بسداد جميع الأقساط المستحقة خلال مواعيد استحقاق سدادها وفق خطة التقسيط المعتمدة من الهيئة، مؤكدةً أن المبادرة لا تشمل الغرامات المرتبطة بمخالفات التهرب الضريبي، والغرامات التي تم سدادها قبل تاريخ سريان هذه المبادرة.
ودعت «زاتكا» المكلفين إلى الاطلاع على التفاصيل من خلال الدليل الإرشادي المبسط الخاص بالمبادرة، المتاح عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، والمتضمن شرحًا مفصلًا لأبرز ما تناوله قرار تمديد مبادرة إلغاء الغرامات والإعفاء من العقوبات المالية، بما في ذلك إيضاح أنواع الغرامات المشمولة وشروط الإعفاء منها، وخطوات تقسيط المستحقات المالية، إلى جانب التعريف بمخالفات الضبط الميداني التي تشملها المبادرة، مع ذكر أمثلة توضيحية لذلك.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced the extension of the initiative to waive penalties until June 30, 2026.
It is worth mentioning that ZATCA previously clarified that the initiative includes exempting taxpayers from late registration penalties in all tax systems, late payment penalties, and late submission of declarations in all tax systems, in addition to the penalty for correcting the VAT declaration, and penalties for field control violations related to the implementation of electronic invoicing provisions, as well as other general provisions of the VAT.
It was indicated that in order to benefit from the initiative, the taxpayer must be registered in the tax system, all required declarations must be submitted to the authority, and the full principal amount of the tax debt related to the due tax declarations must be paid, with the possibility of applying to the authority for installment payment, provided that the application is submitted during the validity of the initiative and that all due installments are paid on time according to the installment plan approved by the authority. It was emphasized that the initiative does not cover penalties related to tax evasion violations, nor penalties that were paid before the date of this initiative's validity.
ZATCA urged taxpayers to review the details through the simplified guidance document related to the initiative, available on its website, which includes a detailed explanation of the main points addressed in the decision to extend the initiative to cancel penalties and exempt from financial sanctions, including clarifying the types of penalties covered and the conditions for exemption from them, the steps for installment payment of financial dues, as well as an introduction to the field control violations included in the initiative, along with illustrative examples of that.