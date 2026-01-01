The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced the extension of the initiative to waive penalties until June 30, 2026.

It is worth mentioning that ZATCA previously clarified that the initiative includes exempting taxpayers from late registration penalties in all tax systems, late payment penalties, and late submission of declarations in all tax systems, in addition to the penalty for correcting the VAT declaration, and penalties for field control violations related to the implementation of electronic invoicing provisions, as well as other general provisions of the VAT.

It was indicated that in order to benefit from the initiative, the taxpayer must be registered in the tax system, all required declarations must be submitted to the authority, and the full principal amount of the tax debt related to the due tax declarations must be paid, with the possibility of applying to the authority for installment payment, provided that the application is submitted during the validity of the initiative and that all due installments are paid on time according to the installment plan approved by the authority. It was emphasized that the initiative does not cover penalties related to tax evasion violations, nor penalties that were paid before the date of this initiative's validity.

ZATCA urged taxpayers to review the details through the simplified guidance document related to the initiative, available on its website, which includes a detailed explanation of the main points addressed in the decision to extend the initiative to cancel penalties and exempt from financial sanctions, including clarifying the types of penalties covered and the conditions for exemption from them, the steps for installment payment of financial dues, as well as an introduction to the field control violations included in the initiative, along with illustrative examples of that.